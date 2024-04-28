Andhra Pradesh Sizzles As Temperatures Spike

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh witnessed a scorching Saturday as Nandyal became the first location in the state to record a scorching 45°C. This intense heat forced many residents across the state to seek refuge indoors.The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Amaravati branch reported that other cities and towns were not far behind, with Kurnool reaching 44.5°C, Anantapur at 43.7°C, Kadapa at 43.4°C, Jangamaheswarapuram at 43.2°C, and Tirupati at 42.9°C. The rest of the state experienced highs ranging from 39°C to 41°C. “There’s a possibility of mercury levels exceeding 45°C in many Rayalaseema areas and some coastal Andhra Pradesh (CAP) locations during the first week of May,” warned Dr S. Karuna Sagar, a scientist at IMD-Amaravati. “More locations in Rayalaseema and CAP are expected to be gripped by heat waves starting today due to persistent dry winds,” Karunasagar added. The intense heat and humidity resulted in deserted streets in several parts of Rayalaseema and CAP, particularly in Nandyal, Kurnool, and a few other Rayalaseema towns.The IMD forecasts a continuation of heat wave conditions in Rayalaseema from April 28th to May 1st. Meanwhile, CAP can expect hot and humid weather with a slight chance of evening thunderstorms during the same period. With scorching temperatures and high humidity prevailing across most of the state, the IMD advises residents to avoid venturing outdoors between 11 am and 3 pm.