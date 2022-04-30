Lifestyle Environment 30 Apr 2022 Madras HC grants mot ...
Lifestyle, Environment

Madras HC grants mother nature 'living being' status with rights and duties

PTI
Published Apr 30, 2022, 3:55 pm IST
Updated Apr 30, 2022, 3:55 pm IST
Judge recalls earlier judgement by Uttarakhand HC, where it had declared the glaciers like Gangotri and Yamunotri rivers as legal entities
The Madras High Court (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
 The Madras High Court (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Madurai: The Madras High Court has invoked the "parens patriae jurisdiction" to declare Mother Nature as a Living Being with all corresponding rights, duties and liabilities of a living person, in order to preserve and conserve them. The Madurai bench of the HC in its recent order placed immense importance on conserving nature, while dealing with a petition from a former Tahsildar-level official who sought to quash the disciplinary proceedings against him for allegedly granting patta (land deed) for government land classified as "Forest Poramboke Land" to certain individuals.

Responding to the petition filed by A Periyakarupan of Theni, who was asked to go on compulsory retirement, the court said indiscriminate destruction of nature will cause several complications in the eco system and endanger the existence of flora and fauna.

 

Justice S Srimathy recalled an earlier judgement of the Uttarakhand High Court, where it had invoked "parens patriae jurisdiction" (parent of the nation jurisdiction) and declared the glaciers including Gangotri and Yamunotri rivers as legal entities to preserve and conserve them. She said the past generations have handed over Mother Earth in its pristine glory and that we are morally bound to hand over the same to the next generation. "It is right time to declare/confer juristic status to the "Mother Nature". Therefore this Court by invoking "parens patriae jurisdiction" is hereby declaring the "Mother Nature" as a "Living Being" having legal entity/legal person/juristic person/juridical person/moral person/artificial person having the status of a legal person, with all corresponding rights, duties and liabilities of a living person, in order to preserve and conserve them."

 

"They are also accorded the rights akin to fundamental rights/legal rights/constitutional rights for their survival, safety, sustenance and resurgence in order to maintain its status and also to promote their health and wellbeing. The State Government and the Central Government are directed to protect the Mother Nature and take appropriate steps to protect Mother Nature in all possible ways," the court said.

The petitioner had prayed for quashing of disciplinary proceedings and direct the respondents to sanction full pension and death-cum-retirement gratuity (DCRG) to him with arrears from the date of retirement with 7.5 per cent interest. He said he had issued patta for the forest land on the orders of the superiors and he was suspended for the same. The judge said issue of deed for forest lands should be checked at all the levels and it endangered the very existence of flora and fauna, forests, water bodies, mountains glaciers air and humans. The respondents included the Tamil Nadu Principal Revenue Secretary.

 

The judge said since the patta granted in respect of the land in question in Meghamalai was cancelled and the necessary entries made in the village accounts, "the punishment ought to be modified." "Therefore, this Court is of the considered opinion that the punishment of compulsory retirement ought to be modified as stoppage of increment for six months without cumulative effect and consequential monetary benefits shall be conferred on the petitioner." "This punishment is imposed for the act done against mother nature. The respondents are directed to implement this punishment within a period of four weeks from the date of receipt of the copy of the order," the judge said.

 

...
Tags: madras high court, environment conservation, mother nature
Location: India, Tamil Nadu


Latest From Lifestyle

Degradation of forests is one of the reasons for rise in temperatures, apart from global warming and climate change. Huge forest cover around Kawal Tiger Reserve has been lost in last 30 years due to illegal felling of trees and smuggling of wood. — Representational image/DC

Destruction of forests raises heat in north Telangana

In a bid to achieve the target of zero carbon emission by 2030 and to minimize dependence on fossil fuels, the Northeast Frontier Railway has taken steps to generate green energy more and more by installing solar power plants across the zone. (Representational Image/DC)

Energy crisis: NFR takes up solar route to generate more green energy

A woman harvests wheat on the outskirts of Jammu, India, Thursday, April 28, 2022. An unusually early, record-shattering heat wave in India has reduced wheat yields, raising questions about how the country will balance its domestic needs with ambitions to increase exports and make up for shortfalls due to Russia's war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Heat wave scorches India's wheat crop, snags export plans

Ajay Devgn and Kichcha Sudeep (Twitter)

A silly, needless spat



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Environment

22 gigatonnes of ice melted in Greenland; third biggest loss in country’s history

Greenland has the second biggest ice sheet on Earth after Antarctica. It has been estimated that it has caused about 25% of global sea level rise.(Sarah Das / Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution)

Climate change could force 216 million from their homes: World Bank

Bank researchers in 2018 released a report on the impact of climate change on migration in South Asia, Latin America and sub-Saharan Africa, and projected 143 million people in those regions could be forced to move by 2050. (PTI)

People open up to care on World Sparrow Day

Members of the Dawoodi Bohra community, as part of their ‘Project Rise’, distributed bird feeders at an event at the MSB Educational Academy, in Trimulgherry to residents in Trimulgherry, Yapral, and other surrounding areas. (DC)

DRDO-Ecolastic to launch biodegradable eco bags in AP, Telangana

About 5 trillion single-use plastic bags are being used worldwide annually. Only one percent of them are being recycled, Manohar Babu pointed out. (Representational image: Twitter/@DRDO_India))

Vizag could be first to get 10,000 solar streetlights in country

At present, a pilot solar street lamp project is being taken up under the Smart City Mission in Pandurangapuram and surrounding areas. — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->