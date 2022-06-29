  
No single-use plastic from July 1: Centre

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 29, 2022, 9:30 am IST
Updated Jun 29, 2022, 10:00 am IST
National and state level control rooms will be set up for checking illegal manufacture, import, sale, use of banned single use plastic items
The ministry had notified the Guidelines on Extended Producers Responsibility on plastic packaging as Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules, 2022 on February 16, 2022.— Representational image/DC
New Delhi:  India will ban the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale, and use of identified single-use plastic items, which have low utility and high littering potential, all across the country from July 1, said the ministry of environment, forest and climate change.

National and state level control rooms will be set up for checking illegal manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of banned single use plastic items, the ministry said on Tuesday.

The list of banned items includes ear buds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice- cream sticks, polystyrene (Thermocol) for decoration, plastic plates, cups, glasses, cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, straw, trays, wrapping or packing films around sweet boxes, invitation cards, cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners less than 100 micron, stirrers.

The Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules, 2021, prohibit manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of plastic carry bags having thickness less than seventy five microns with effect from 30th September, 2021, and having thickness less than thickness of one hundred and twenty microns with effect from December 31.

The ministry had notified the Guidelines on Extended Producers Responsibility on plastic packaging as Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules, 2022 on February 16, 2022.

Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) is responsibility of a producer for the environmentally sound management of the product until the end of its life. The guidelines will provide framework to strengthen circular economy of plastic packaging waste, promote development of new alternatives to plastic packaging and provide next steps for moving towards sustainable plastic packaging by businesses.

The ministry had already banned polythene bags under 75 microns in September 2021. However, from December, this ban will be extended to polythene bags under 120 microns.

