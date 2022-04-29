Lifestyle Environment 29 Apr 2022 Energy crisis: NFR t ...
Lifestyle, Environment

Energy crisis: NFR takes up solar route to generate more green energy

ANI
Published Apr 29, 2022, 3:00 pm IST
Updated Apr 29, 2022, 3:00 pm IST
The ongoing Ukraine-Russia war is impacting the energy sector in the country
In a bid to achieve the target of zero carbon emission by 2030 and to minimize dependence on fossil fuels, the Northeast Frontier Railway has taken steps to generate green energy more and more by installing solar power plants across the zone. (Representational Image/DC)
Guwahati: At a time when the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict is impacting the energy sector in the country, the Northeast Frontier Railway has taken up a solar route to generate more green energy.

In a bid to achieve the target of zero carbon emission by 2030 and to minimize dependence on fossil fuels, the Northeast Frontier Railway has taken steps to generate green energy more and more by installing solar power plants across the zone.

 

In a step forward to achieve the target of zero carbon emission, Roof-Top Solar power plants have been commissioned throughout the Northeast Frontier Railway generating 4358.233 Kilo Watt Peak (KWP) till March this year.

Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer of NF Railway said that this will, in turn, save 44.54 lakh units that amount to approximately Rs 3.56 crore annually in energy bills.

The CPRO of NF Railway further said that to reporters, in the current financial year, to meet the energy requirements, NF Railway is all set to commission 1500 KWP capacity of solar roof top systems in its jurisdiction.

 

"These include 100 KWP in Silchar station, 200 KWP each in Guwahati station and Kamakhya station under Lumding divison. Apart from all this, 1000 KWP is planned to be commissioned in New Bongaigaon Workshop which is a major workshop under NF Railway," Sabyasachi De said.

The CPRO of NF Railway also said that, during the time when the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict hits the energy sector of the country, NF Railway is committed to utilise solar energy for meeting its energy requirements which will help in meeting the power needs of all the stations and save precious expenditure for the railways and the country apart from being environment friendly.

 

He also said that the NF Railway steps toward its 'Go-Green' mission successfully commissioned 585 KWP of solar rooftop systems in various stations and other service buildings during the last financial year.

"Out of 585 KWP, 195 KWP capacity is being commissioned in Lumding station, 100 KWP in Dimapur station and 120 KWP in Kamakhya Coaching Depot under Lumding division. Similarly, 100 KWP capacity is being commissioned in Rangiya station and 10 KWP each in Viswanath Chariali station and Kendriya Vidyalaya/Rangiya under the Rangiya division. Further in the Alipurduar division, 20 KWP capacity is being commissioned in Dalgaon station and 10 KWP each in Kalchini station, Dhubri station and Salakati station," Sabyasachi De said.

 

Tags: coal shortage, power crisis, russia-ukraine war


