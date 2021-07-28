Lifestyle Environment 28 Jul 2021 Telangana witnesses ...
Lifestyle, Environment

Telangana witnesses mini boom in tiger population

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 28, 2021, 11:58 pm IST
Updated Jul 29, 2021, 7:32 am IST
Two tigresses have given birth to two and three cubs each in the Amrabad tiger reserve
According to officials, there are four adult tigers in the corridor and reserve forest areas of KB-Asifabad and Mancherial districts. — PTI
 According to officials, there are four adult tigers in the corridor and reserve forest areas of KB-Asifabad and Mancherial districts. — PTI

Hyderabad: There is a mini boom in tiger population of Telangana with at least 10 cubs between three and nine months of age being seen in various forests across the state.

While five of the cubs have been spotted in Amrabad tiger reserve, others are spread over forests of Komaram Bheem-Asifabad district. Sources said there is one tigress with three cubs and another with two cubs in KB-Asifabad forests, which are part of tiger corridor between Maharashtra and Kawal tiger reserve. Similarly, two tigresses have given birth to two and three cubs each in the Amrabad tiger reserve.

 

Asked about details of new additions, Forest department officials remained tight-lipped. They maintained they are not in a position to provide details. But they did maintain that all four tigresses, along with their cubs, are being constantly monitored for their well-being. Any disturbance to them from people is being avoided.

Incidentally, cubs are not counted as being part of tiger population until they reach the age of one-and-a-half to two years owing to natural mortality among them.
Currently, the Amrabad tiger reserve has a minimum 16 adult tigers, up from 14. “Two more adult tigers have been identified since then,” a forest department official disclosed.

 

Meanwhile, indicating that some of the cubs in Amrabad tiger reserve have been weaned off her milk by their mother, one of the two tigresses with cubs was observed carrying a wild piglet to her cubs. Typically, tigresses begin introducing their cubs to meat and bring small prey animals, sometimes killed, or even alive at times, for the cubs to learn to feed on meat.

There is, however, some uncertainty over number of tigers in the Kawal tiger reserve. As per 2018 census, there had been only one tiger. But there are a few tigers in the corridor that connects Kawal to Maharashtra. According to officials, there are four adult tigers in the corridor and reserve forest areas of KB-Asifabad and Mancherial districts.

 

...
Tags: tiger population boom, telangana tiger population, amrabad tiger reserve, komarambheem-asifabad district, kawal tiger reserve


Horoscope 29 July 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Lifestyle

In Lahaul’s Udaipur, two tents of labourers and a private JCB were washed away in the flash floods around 8 pm on Tuesday. — Representational image/PTI

Cloudbursts kill 18 people in Jammu, HP

Around Rs 40 lakh was sanctioned for an eco-park with 4,000 varieties of herbs in Ramappa in 2019 but the works are yet to take-off. — DC Image

UNESCO tag may spur development of Palampet

Actor Dax Shepard

The T-boom

Author Kavitha Rao

Mighty women of medicine



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Environment

Carbon dioxide levels hit 50% higher than preindustrial time

The 10-year average rate of increase also set a record, now up to 2.4 parts per million per year. (Representational Photo:AFP)

Permit panchayats to deal with problematic wild animals: National Board of Wildlife

Local gram panchayats in Kumaram Bheem-Asifabad district, that saw two cases of people being killed this past November, by a wandering tiger, will not be allowed to take decisions on how to deal with the situation. — Representational image

Pollution deaths in India rose to 1.67 million in 2019: Lancet study

India’s three main cities, New Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, were on the list of the world’s 20 worst polluted cities, Swiss air quality technology company IQAir reported. (DC Image)

Pre-lockdown pollution back with a bang

Picture used for representational purposes only (Image source: PTI)

Forest fire menace haunts Seshachalam biosphere

Whenever the watchtower staff sees any smoke or fire, they will alert the squads, who will reach the spot and use blowers and the other equipment to remove dry leaves and douse off the fire. — Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->