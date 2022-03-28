Most remain indoors following heat waves in Adilabad; many faints in hot sun

ADILABAD: People are mostly remaining indoors following the high temperatures and heat waves in erstwhile Adilabad district. Temperatures were touching 40 degree Celsius the last week.

There were cases of fainting by laborers and others exposed to the hot sun due to dehydration. Even farmers go to their agricultural fields early in the morning and return home before the weather becomes hot. Children and the elderly are also becoming victims of the heat waves.

Homes have switched on their coolers and ACs by noon and are keeping them on till late at night. There are those who go to swimming pools to get some relief from the hot weather conditions. Parents are also increasingly taking their children to swimming pools in the morning.