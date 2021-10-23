Lifestyle Environment 23 Oct 2021 Biomedical waste fro ...
Lifestyle, Environment

Biomedical waste from hospitals a cause of concern, say experts

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 23, 2021, 11:38 pm IST
Updated Oct 23, 2021, 11:38 pm IST
Andhra Pradesh generated non-Covid biomedical waste of 15.05 tonnes per day during the first nine months of the current year
The total biomedical waste generated in the state amounts to 25.7 tonnes. (PTI file photo)
 The total biomedical waste generated in the state amounts to 25.7 tonnes. (PTI file photo)

KURNOOL: Kurnool principal district and sessions judge V. Radhakrishna Kripa Sagar said biomedical waste disposal in private nursing homes and government hospitals had become a cause of concern.

“Lack of incinerators, trained staff and indiscriminate use of non-biodegradable material are taking a toll on public health. With the outbreak of Covid-19, there is unmanageable growth in waste generation,” he observed.  Andhra Pradesh generated non-Covid biomedical waste of 15.05 tonnes per day during the first nine months of the current year. Covid biomedical waste generated during the said period was 10.597 tonnes per day. The total biomedical waste generated in the state amounts to 25.7 tonnes.

 

Speaking at a seminar on ‘Biomedical Waste Management – Pan-India Awareness and Outreach Programme’ on Saturday, Kripa Sagar said indiscriminate disposal of biomedical waste by private medical homes was affecting the environment. They had a bounden duty to dispose of the harmful biomedical waste in a responsible manner, he cautioned. He sought the implementation of barcoding and GPS tracking for biomedical waste.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data shows that the non-Covid waste generated in the country during 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2019-20 is estimated to be 531 tons per day (TPD), 608 TPD, and 615 TPD respectively, based on the information provided by pollution control boards. Further, incremental biomedical waste (BMW) generated during treatment, diagnosis, and quarantine of Covid-19 infected or suspected patients from healthcare facilities, quarantine centres, camps, sample collection centres, laboratories, home care and home isolations adds up to the mountains of hazardous waste, the CPCB notes.

 

As per the information compiled through the Covid-19 BWM app, a total of 56,898.14 tons of Covid-19 infected waste was generated between June 2020 to June 2021.

A CPCB engineer said bio-medical waste generated from the hospitals shall be treated and disposed of by a common biomedical waste treatment and disposal facility. There are 200 authorised common bio-medical waste treatment and disposal facilities in 28 states for environmentally safe disposal of biomedical waste.

...
Tags: biomedical waste, nursing homes, government hospitals, central pollution control board
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kurnool


Latest From Lifestyle

Cover Image of Namita Gokhale’s book 'The Blind Matriarch'.

Book Review | Pandemic, and traumas past: Finding a gentler way forward

A Pfizer study tracked 2,268 kids in that age group who got two shots three weeks apart of either a placebo or the low-dose vaccine. (AFP Photo)

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine more than 90% effective in kids

On the Open Road

‘A week’s plan works for me’

‘Threads of Devotion’ an exquisite collection of hand embroidered Pichvais and miniature paintings of Pushti Marg will be inaugurated at the B.M. Birla Science Centre in Hyderabad on Thursday. The exhibitin is being curated by Dr Anita Bharat Shah. (DC Image, S. Surender Reddy)

Week-long Pichvai expo from tomorrow in Hyderabad



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Environment

Protecting Olive Ridley turtles brings livelihood for coastal communities

The forest department has established 11 hatcheries in Nellore district alone. (Photo: PTI/File)

Encroachments of Hyderabad lakes continuing

Mazher Ahmed pointed out that recent flash floods, which have devastated life of poor and middle class, have been due to such unauthorised constructions. If they are not stopped, disasters would once again follow. — Representational image/DC

Climate change could force 216 million from their homes: World Bank

Bank researchers in 2018 released a report on the impact of climate change on migration in South Asia, Latin America and sub-Saharan Africa, and projected 143 million people in those regions could be forced to move by 2050. (PTI)

World's largest iceberg breaks off Antarctica: European Space Agency

A view captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission of the A-76 iceberg off the Ronne Ice Shelf, in the Weddell Sea, Antarctica taken on March 9, 2021 - combined with a graphic of the Spanish island of Majorca for scale. - An iceberg the size of the island of Majorca has broken off from the Ronne ice pack in Antarctica, making it the largest iceberg in existence, according to images from a European Copernicus satellite, the European Space Agency said on May 20, 2021. (Photo by Handout / EUROPEAN SPACE AGENCY / AFP)

Death of winter migratory birds creates flutter in Nellore region

The birds travel thousands of kilometres from Siberia to these sanctuaries every year on their winter sojourn. (Photo: Wikipedia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->