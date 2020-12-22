Lifestyle Environment 22 Dec 2020 Pollution deaths in ...
Lifestyle, Environment

Pollution deaths in India rose to 1.67 million in 2019: Lancet study

REUTERS
Published Dec 22, 2020, 11:23 pm IST
Updated Dec 22, 2020, 11:23 pm IST
India, whose cities top global pollution lists, faces a growing economic as well as human toll from bad air quality
India’s three main cities, New Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, were on the list of the world’s 20 worst polluted cities, Swiss air quality technology company IQAir reported. (DC Image)
 India’s three main cities, New Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, were on the list of the world’s 20 worst polluted cities, Swiss air quality technology company IQAir reported. (DC Image)

NEW DELHI: Toxic air killed more people in India in 2019 than in 2017, The Lancet said in a report shared by the government on Tuesday, with 1.67 million deaths accounting for 18% of all fatalities.

India, whose cities top global pollution lists, faces a growing economic as well as human toll from bad air quality, which was linked to 1.24 million, or 12.5% of total deaths in the previous such study for 2017.

 

The analysis found pollution led to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, respiratory infections, lung cancer, heart disease, stroke, diabetes, neonatal disorders and cataracts.

Land-locked New Delhi, the world's most polluted capital whose winter skies are often obscured by its filthy air, recorded the highest per-capita economic hit, the journal said.

The fatalities in 2019 led to a total loss of $36.8 billion, or 1.36% of India’s gross domestic product (GDP), with the poor and populous states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar experiencing the highest economic loss as a percentage of their GDP.

 

Although the death rate due to household air pollution fell 64.2% from 1990 to 2019, that due to ambient particulate matter pollution more than doubled, The Lancet said.

“The improvements in air quality across India during the COVID-19 lockdown period, and its upsurge again with the easing of restrictions, provide interesting pointers to the extent of air pollution reduction that is possible with reduced human activity,” it added.

The government said in a statement that India would need to invest more in state-specific pollution control programmes if it were to meet its goal of becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2024, from around $2.9 trillion now.

 

India’s three main cities, New Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, were on the list of the world’s 20 worst polluted cities, Swiss air quality technology company IQAir reported on Tuesday.

...
Tags: delhi air pollution, air pollution diseases, air pollution deaths, delhi air quality, lancet study


Latest From Lifestyle

Cover image of Culture in City Reconstruction and Recovery (Photo credit : www.worldbank.org)

Is govt listening? Culture fillip can fast-forward post-pandemic recovery

Cover page of The Impeccable Integrity of Ruby R

Book REVIEW | The importance of being earnest in a villainish and banal world

Cover page of Khaki in Dust Storm

Book REVIEW | A maverick cop’s gripping autobiography

Dr Nikhila Juvvadi

Historic moment



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Environment

Five lives lost in tiger reserves in last one and a half months

File photo

Environmentalists seek Coringa, Pulicat to declare RAMSAR Sites

India has a total of 41 Ramsar sites, including three more new sites identified this year.

Vets get pets online

Representational image

Coronavirus caused lockdown is healing the holy Ganga

Stranded workers are seen on a boat anchored along River Ganga near a shipyard during the nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata. PTI Photo

Newborn lion cubs freed from lockdown at Hyderabad zoo

The two African lion cubs are one month old.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham