Lucknow makes its first road from plastic waste

Several cities in India are finding innovative ways to get rid of the growing menace of plastic. Chennai, Jamshedpur, Pune and Indore found an ingenious way and now Lucknow has joined the bandwagon.

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has started using plastic waste to construct roads as a pilot project. This environment-friendly road is being constructed as a trial from Gomti Nagar Police Station to Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow, reported News18.

“Mixing plastic waste increases the durability of roads by 40-50 per cent. They will be durable for a longer time. Around 8-10 per cent of plastic waste is being mixed in coal tar. They will be more durable and will stay in good condition for a longer time. We use less than 50-micron plastic,” said Indushekhar Singh, chief engineer, Lucknow Development Authority to ANI.

The LDA will follow all the road-making guidelines set by the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) for the construction. We had declared that we will use plastic in road construction in future on World Environment Day. LDA will do more research on this in the next two years to know if there can be more improvement,” Singh added.

Several Indian civic bodies are taking up initiatives to find more eco-friendly ways to dispose off the immense of plastic waste that is generated daily.