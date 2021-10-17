Tirumala Hills residents decry encroachment

The Association members submitted numerous representations to municipal authorities in the last three years seeking fencing. — DC Image

HYDERABAD: Members of Tirumala Hills Owners Welfare Association staged a protest against encroachment of the common land that has been allotted by HUDA. They condemned municipal authorities for granting permission to land-sharks to go ahead with their constructions.

The open land that has allegedly been encroached upon is to the extent of 6,024 sq yds. Around 5,000 families reside in the residential colony, which is at Puppalguda and close to Dollar Hills.

Association president Dr P. Avinash said, “This is a 1994 HUDA layout and has an open area of 6,024 sq. yards. It was meant for common amenities catering to all residents. We have submitted numerous representations to municipal authorities in the last three years seeking fencing.”

He said that the association apprehended that anti-social elements would encroach on the land. “Frustrated at the civic body’s lackadaisical response, we approached the High Court urging it to direct officials to fence the area,” Dr Avinash said.

He added “Now, the municipality has given building construction permission to a private party. How can someone get permission on a land that is allotted for public amenities? We request the municipal minister to look into this matter, and render justice to all residents.”