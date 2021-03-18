Lifestyle Environment 17 Mar 2021 Bamboo curtains lift ...
Lifestyle, Environment

Bamboo curtains lift spirits of Malakunta families

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Mar 18, 2021, 12:24 am IST
Updated Mar 18, 2021, 12:49 am IST
Making these curtains calls for considerable practice, skill and craftsmanship, which are passed on from one generation to another
More people are coming to buy as many families are staying home these days due to Coronavirus. — DC Image
 More people are coming to buy as many families are staying home these days due to Coronavirus. — DC Image

HYDERABAD: With summer gradually setting in, traditional bamboo curtains are making a comeback. Several families make a living by weaving these curtains along the roadside in busy Malakunta of Goshamahal area in the city. They are currently busy rolling out these curtains for their customers.

Malakunta area is the biggest market where people go to buy bamboo curtains. These are thin strips of bamboo tied together with strings into a mat, with a cloth stitched over. There are nearly 150 families depending on this business during summer months in the area.

 

Making these curtains calls for considerable practice, skill and craftsmanship, which are passed on from one generation to another. A third-generation craftsman is Grandhi Teja, who says he began making these curtains when he was just 10 years old.

“I and my family have been doing this for the past 20 years now. On some days during the season, we even make Rs. 2,000 per day. On others, it could be just Rs. 500 or no sales at all,” he remarked.

This summer, however, mats are selling fast. “More people are coming to buy as many families are staying home these days due to Coronavirus,” Teja stated.

 

According to him, each bamboo curtain lasts up to five years depending on materials used and add-ons, such as ropes, to roll them up. They cost between Rs. 45 and Rs. 60 per square foot. “We also offer to go and install them at customers’ houses. But that is for extra charge,” he explained.

Ramanamam and Yesu, a couple making these curtains, say they work about 10–12 hours a day, with their children too helping them. This keeps them busy for about six months. The mats are good not just for summers but also during rains. “We get the bamboo from Assam. Cloth that covers the curtain comes from Surat. There has been an increase in demand for these curtains over past few years,” Yesu pointed out.

 

Sujatha, another bamboo weaver, said she began learning how to make curtains after her marriage. It has been 10 years now. “Once this season is over, we switch over to making bamboo baskets and bamboo pandals for weddings,” she said.

...
Tags: bamboo curtains, bamboo curtains to beat summer, malakunta area in goshamahal hyderabad, bamboo from assam, cloth from surat
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Lifestyle

Picture used for representation

Meaty Matters

meditation

Grow smarter with yoga

The estimates were based on actual observed changes and modelling exercises using data from before the pandemic in South Asia, where in 2019 alone 1.4 million children under five died, 63 percent of them newborn babies. (Representational image: AFP)

UN sounds alarm on South Asia child deaths due to COVID-19

Supermodel Gigi Hadid shared some photos of her colourful interiors of her NYC apartment

An ode to maximalism



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Environment

Arty dig on fashion pollution

Artist Mehek Malhotra’s artwork aims to start the conversation around the alarming ground reality of the fast fashion cycle

Coronavirus caused lockdown is healing the holy Ganga

Stranded workers are seen on a boat anchored along River Ganga near a shipyard during the nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata. PTI Photo

Pre-lockdown pollution back with a bang

Picture used for representational purposes only (Image source: PTI)

India generated around 33,000 tonnes COVID-19 waste in seven months

Maharashtra generated 5,367 tonnes of COVID-19 waste in seven months since June, followed by Kerala. (PTI)

Centre amends Mines and Minerals Act, exempts several activites from green clearance

Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham