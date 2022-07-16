  
Lifestyle Environment 16 Jul 2022 Lakes protection: NG ...
Lifestyle, Environment

Lakes protection: NGT slams GHMC

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AARTI KASHYAP
Published Jul 16, 2022, 1:57 am IST
Updated Jul 16, 2022, 1:57 am IST
Hussainsagar Lake. (DC Image)
 Hussainsagar Lake. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: Taking a serious note of the continued encroachment of numerous lakes in the city, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has slammed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for failing to take stringent measures to prevent such encroachments.

While the GHMC claimed that it had initiated measures such as deploying the Lake Protection Force and installed CCTVs at the entry and exit points across the lakes, the NGT rebuked the civic body stating that these measures remained only on paper and that no practical steps were taken to curb lake encroachments.

The GHMC had previously submitted a report on encroachments within the Full Tank Levels (FTLs) and buffer zones of the city’s lakes.

According to the report, there were 8,718 encroachments within the FTLs and 5,343 within the buffer zones. The GHMC also claimed to be working to remove the encroachments.

While noting that serious steps were not taken in letter and spirit by the GHMC, the NGT directed officials from the irrigation department and the district collector to submit a detailed report on the number of water bodies and their encroachments, as well as the future course of action to be taken to restore and protect the lakes.

Meanwhile, Purushottam Reddy, a city environmentalist, expressed his displeasure, saying, “NGT is lamenting that nothing has been done. The NGT established a rapid response mechanism. What prevents the NGT from holding a hearing on court conduct? The state government has failed to comply with an earlier NGT order. This is not the first time the state government has disobeyed a court order.”

Further, the environmentalist noted that several cases had previously been filed regarding Musi pollution, Jawaharnagar garbage, and water body protection. “My contention is that neither the Supreme Court nor the NGT issues a compliance order. Nothing will happen unless the court puts the Chief Secretary and the municipal commissioner behind the bars. What prevents the NGT and the Supreme Court from putting the Chief Secretary behind bars if he does not comply with the NGT or the Supreme Court order,” he questioned.

...
Tags: hyderabad lakes, national green tribunal (ngt), greater hyderabad municipal corporation (ghmc), lake protection force
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Lifestyle

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

MindEscapes

Exploring the picturesque Nilgiris

Marma points number 108 in total, with 107 in the physical body and one in the mind. — By Arrangement

Marma therapy is an ancient healing technique

The bench questioned the pollution control boards and GHMC on why they hadn’t imposed restrictions on the height of idols, instead of a total ban on POP. The bench observed that the authorities concerned should have considered the plight of the petitioners before taking such decisions. — PTI file image

GHMC, pollution boards told to explain PoP ban



MOST POPULAR

 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Environment

Spam mails add to CO2 emission, say experts

Big tech companies design devices that need to be updated or replaced frequently and are difficult to recycle, warning that waste from old phones, computers and screens is piling up fast. — Representational image/DC

Untimely rains play havoc with mango crop

The traders assess that mango prices would go up because of the poor yield during the present season. (Representational Image/ DC)

Energy crisis: NFR takes up solar route to generate more green energy

In a bid to achieve the target of zero carbon emission by 2030 and to minimize dependence on fossil fuels, the Northeast Frontier Railway has taken steps to generate green energy more and more by installing solar power plants across the zone. (Representational Image/DC)

No more Great Indian Bustard in AP

In the last three years, there has only been sporadic sighting of the bustard in and around Rollapadu. (PTI)

GHMC, pollution boards told to explain PoP ban

The bench questioned the pollution control boards and GHMC on why they hadn’t imposed restrictions on the height of idols, instead of a total ban on POP. The bench observed that the authorities concerned should have considered the plight of the petitioners before taking such decisions. — PTI file image
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->