  
Lifestyle Environment 14 Nov 2022 India thwarts attemp ...
Lifestyle, Environment

India thwarts attempt to club it with historical polluters at COP27

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 14, 2022, 9:09 am IST
Updated Nov 14, 2022, 9:17 am IST
An analysis by Carbon Brief shows the US has released more than 509GtCO2 since 1850 and is responsible for the largest share of historical emissions, with some 20 per cent of the global total. China is a relatively distant second, with 11 per cent, followed by Russia (7 per cent). India is in seventh place, with 3.4 per cent of the cumulative total. — Representational Image/PTI
 An analysis by Carbon Brief shows the US has released more than 509GtCO2 since 1850 and is responsible for the largest share of historical emissions, with some 20 per cent of the global total. China is a relatively distant second, with 11 per cent, followed by Russia (7 per cent). India is in seventh place, with 3.4 per cent of the cumulative total. — Representational Image/PTI

New Delhi: Supported by other developing countries, India blocked an attempt by rich  nations to focus on all top 20 emitters of carbon dioxide during discussions on the 'Mitigation Work Programme' at the ongoing UN climate summit in Egypt, sources said on Monday.

During the first week of the climate talks, developed countries desired that all top 20 emitters, including India and China, discuss intense emission cuts and not just the rich nations which are historically responsible for climate change, they said. There are developing countries in the top 20 emitters, including India, that are not responsible for warming that has already occurred.

According to the sources, India pushed back the attempt with the support of like-minded developing countries, including China, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan.

The “MWP should not lead to the reopening of the Paris Agreement” which clearly mentions that climate commitments of countries have to be nationally determined based on circumstances, India and other developing countries reportedly said.

At COP26 in Glasgow last year, parties acknowledged that a 45 per cent reduction in global CO2 emissions by 2030 (as compared to 2010 levels) is required to limit average global temperature rise to 1.5 degree Celsius.
Accordingly, they agreed to develop a Mitigation Work Programme (MWP) to “urgently scale up mitigation ambition and implementation” .

Mitigation means reducing emissions, ambition means setting stronger targets and implementation means meeting new and existing goals.

Coming into COP27, developing countries had raised concerns that rich nations, through the MWP, will push them to revise their climate targets without enhancing the supply of technology and finance.

In the run-up to COP27, India had said the MWP cannot be allowed to “change the goal posts” set by the Paris Agreement. “In the Mitigation Work Programme, best practices, new technologies and new modes of collaboration for technology transfer and capacity building may be discussed fruitfully,” the Union Environment Ministry had said.

An analysis by Carbon Brief shows the US has released more than 509GtCO2 since 1850 and is responsible for the largest share of historical emissions, with some 20 per cent of the global total. China is a relatively distant second, with 11 per cent, followed by Russia (7 per cent). India is in seventh place, with 3.4 per cent of the cumulative total.

Earth's global surface temperature has increased by around 1.15 degree Celsius as compared to the pre-industrial (18501900) average and the CO2 spewed into the atmosphere since the start of the industrial revolution is closely tied to it. Major damage had already been done before 1990 when economies like India started to develop.

According to “Global Carbon Budget Report 2022”, more than half of the world's CO2 emissions in 2021 were from three places -- China (31 per cent), the US (14 per cent), and the European Union (8 per cent). At the fourth spot, India accounted for 7 per cent of the global CO2 emissions.
However, at 2.4 tCO2e (tonne carbon dioxide equivalent), India's per capita greenhouse gas emissions are far below the world average of 6.3 tCO2e, according to a report released by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) last month.

Per capita emissions in the US (14 tCO2e) are far above the global average, followed by Russia (13 tCO2e), China (9.7 tCO2e), Brazil and Indonesia (around 7.5 tCO2e each), and the European Union (7.2tCO2e).

...
Tags: paris agreement on climate change, cop27 climate summit, mitigation work programme, india among top 20 emitters of carbon dioxide


Related Stories

Modi says climate change goes beyond policymaking
Climate change alters monsoon system in Telangana
69 pc people in India seeing severe effects of climate change: Survey

Latest From Lifestyle

Cover photo of 'The War Diary of Asha-San' by Lt Bharati ‘Asha’ Sahay Choudhry (Photo by arrangement)

Book Review | Diary of 17-yr-old girl of Netaji’s INA evokes Bengal’s heady past

Andhra Pradesh will celebrate the 55th National Library Week (Photo: Twitter/Representational)

National Library Week celebrations from tomorrow

Cover photo of 'The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida' by Shehan Karunatilaka (Photo by arrangement)

Book Review | Narrating the Lankan experience in guise of a supernatural thriller

Cyclists click selfies amid low visibility due to smog, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor', min temp settles at 12.6 deg C



MOST POPULAR

 

Menopause: Study shows varied effects of HRT on depression

Women given HRT systemically (either via pills or through the skin using a patch) were more likely to be diagnosed with depression, especially between the ages of 48 and 50, compared with women who were not on HRT. (Photo: Pexels/Representational Image)
 

Scientists revise 300-year-old system to name bacteria

Scientists devise new naming code for bacteria (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

92-year-old man from Hyderabad writes Ramayana in Dwipada Kavyam

Perepi Mallikarjuna Sharma explicitly used the "Dwipada Kavyam" or couplet metre to narrate and recreate the saga in his own words from Lord Rama's birth to his pattabhishekam. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Modified wood likely to turn transparent to replace glass, say researchers

Wood has components like cellulose, hemicelluloses and lignin, wherein both cellulose and hemicellulose are optically transparent but lignin is optically opaque. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Environment

Govt assures 100% survival of trees transplanted for Formula-E

The government said that it has taken necessary precautions to carefully transplant around 200 trees that were removed from the NTR Marg for the upcoming Formula-E race track. — Representational Image/DC

Rains may force migratory birds to look for new avenues in Andhra Pradesh

Migratory species like lack-tailed godwit, marsh sandpiper, northern pintail, little stint, red crested pochard and resident species including fulvous whistling duck, spot billed pelican (in picture), open billed stork, painted stork and others may be spotted. — DC File Image

Delhi's air quality 'very poor' on morning after Diwali

A man rides a bicycle down the Kartavya Path in the backdrop of India Gate, engulfed in smog, in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Delhi's air quality turned

Two 'imported' cheetahs released into open at Kuno National Park

Two cheetahs of the eight cheetahs which have been relocated to India (Image: AP)

Climate change adding layer of vulnerability to fragile Himalayas: Experts

The fragility of the mountains has increased due to ill-thought human interventions, dams, hydropower projects, highways, mining, deforestation, buildings, unregulated tourism and pilgrimage. (Representational image: AP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->