Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

HYDERABAD: After enjoying hill station-like weather, city folk might have to bear desert-like temperatures in the ensuing summer, with an unusually warm February giving a hint of things to come.

Experts are predicting a harsh summer and attributing it to ecological imbalance, erratic weather systems and growing carbon footprints.

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.”

Prakash said an imbalanced ecological system, particularly the broken water systems; vehicular pollution and economic development as the major contributors to rising temperature in the city.

“What Hyderabad is experiencing now is ‘urban heat island effect’, wherein the high concentration of population and high economic growth and activity is leading to an increase in the average temperature,” Prakash said.

“We need to go for long-term adaptive measures like urban forestry, productive water, blue and green infrastructure that regulates the micro-climate, to minimize the rise in temperature levels. Our focus should primarily be on green growth development.”

Experts were of the view that the average maximum temperatures would e higher by 2-3ºC this summer.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president of meteorology and climate change, Skymet, said that the temperatures were above normal in most parts of the country.

“The maximum temperature in the state will remain above normal and the summer will be harsher as pre-monsoon activities will be less than average. There will be hotter days with long heat wave stretches when compared to the last few years,” Palawat added.