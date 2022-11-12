  
Lifestyle Environment 12 Nov 2022 Delhi's air qua ...
Lifestyle, Environment

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor', min temp settles at 12.6 deg C

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 12, 2022, 11:45 am IST
Updated Nov 12, 2022, 12:46 pm IST
Cyclists click selfies amid low visibility due to smog, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
 Cyclists click selfies amid low visibility due to smog, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

 New Delhi: Delhi's air quality on Saturday remained in the 'very poor' category with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 311 at 9 am, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The AQI was 'very poor' in 27 of the 37 monitoring stations. The AQI was at 351 in Jahangirpuri, 347 in Nehru Nagar, 339 in Sri Aurobindo Marg, 335 in RK Puram and 334 in Bawana.

The minimum temperature settled at 12.6 degrees, a notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The relative humidity was recorded at 76 per cent at 8.30 am, the IMD said.

The weather department has forecast mainly clear skies during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 29 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, the maximum temperature settled at 28.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, the IMD said.

The 24-hour average AQI stood at 346 on Friday, the CPCB said.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday said curbs under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) would continue in Delhi-NCR as air pollution in the region was showing an upward trend.

All construction and demolition work, except essential projects, has been banned in Delhi-NCR under the third stage of GRAP. Brick kilns, hot mix plants and stone crushers are also not allowed to operate.

According to Indian Agricultural Research Institute data, farm fires in Punjab rose from 1,893 on Thursday to 3,916 on Friday, the highest so far this season.

...
Tags: delhi air quality, air quality index (aqi), central pollution control board (cpcb), commission for air quality management (caqm)
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Lifestyle

ITC Grand Chola’s uber-luxury residences are a favoured post-festive staycation hotspot.

Luxe slumber pads

Photographer Iqbal Mohamed and his wife Anuradha

Legend of the lens world

Civic body embarks on lake project, stops midway, takes up same project under different name (DC Image)

Lakes rapidly deteriorating, GHMC abandons them

The government said that it has taken necessary precautions to carefully transplant around 200 trees that were removed from the NTR Marg for the upcoming Formula-E race track. — Representational Image/DC

Govt assures 100% survival of trees transplanted for Formula-E



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Environment

Climate change adding layer of vulnerability to fragile Himalayas: Experts

The fragility of the mountains has increased due to ill-thought human interventions, dams, hydropower projects, highways, mining, deforestation, buildings, unregulated tourism and pilgrimage. (Representational image: AP)

Delhi's air quality 'very poor' on morning after Diwali

A man rides a bicycle down the Kartavya Path in the backdrop of India Gate, engulfed in smog, in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Delhi's air quality turned

Lakes protection: NGT slams GHMC

Hussainsagar Lake. (DC Image)

No single-use plastic from July 1: Centre

The ministry had notified the Guidelines on Extended Producers Responsibility on plastic packaging as Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules, 2022 on February 16, 2022.— Representational image/DC

Govt assures 100% survival of trees transplanted for Formula-E

The government said that it has taken necessary precautions to carefully transplant around 200 trees that were removed from the NTR Marg for the upcoming Formula-E race track. — Representational Image/DC
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->