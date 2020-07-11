109th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

822,570

27,728

Recovered

516,206

20,246

Deaths

22,144

520

Maharashtra2384611326259893 Tamil Nadu130261846941829 Delhi109140846943300 Gujarat40155281832023 Uttar Pradesh3370021787845 Karnataka3341811878471 Telangana3222410123339 West Bengal2710917348880 Andhra Pradesh2542213914292 Rajasthan2317417620497 Haryana1993414904290 Madhya Pradesh1665712481638 Assam15537984935 Bihar1433010251111 Odisha11956797273 Jammu and Kashmir92615567149 Punjab71404945183 Kerala6535370828 Chhatisgarh3526283514 Uttarakhand3305267246 Jharkhand3192217022 Goa203912078 Tripura177313241 Manipur14357930 Puducherry120061916 Himachal Pradesh110182510 Nagaland6733030 Chandigarh5234037 Arunachal Pradesh2871092 Mizoram2031430 Sikkim134710 Meghalaya113451
Lifestyle Environment 11 Jul 2020 Myanmar farms tigers ...
Lifestyle, Environment

Myanmar farms tigers, pangolins to cater to China's wild meat demand

AFP
Published Jul 11, 2020, 12:34 pm IST
Updated Jul 11, 2020, 2:40 pm IST
Myanmar is already a hub for the illegal trafficking of wildlife, a trade driven by demand from neighbouring China
Representational Image. (AP)
 Representational Image. (AP)

Yangon: Conservationists have warned a sudden change in Myanmar's law allowing the commercial farming of tigers, pangolins and other endangered species risks further fuelling demand in China for rare wildlife products.

The Southeast Asian nation is already a hub for the illegal trafficking of wildlife, a trade driven by demand from neighbouring China and worth an estimated $20 billion worldwide.

 

In June, Myanmar's Forest Department quietly gave the green light to private zoos to apply for licences to breed 90 species, more than 20 of which are endangered or critically endangered.

It was an unexpected move that caught conservation groups off-guard but was explained by the Forest Department as a way to help reduce poaching of wild species and illegal breeding.

Tigers -- thought to number just 22 in Myanmar -- pangolins, elephants and various vulture species, as well as the critically endangered Ayeyarwady dolphin and Siamese crocodile, can now also be bred for their meat and skin.

 

But conservationists say commercial farming in the long-term legitimises the use of endangered species and fuels market demand.

"Commercial trade has been shown to increase illegal trade in wildlife by creating a parallel market and boosting overall demand for wild animal products," conservation groups WWF and Fauna & Flora International (FFI) said in a joint statement.

Experts also fear Myanmar's lack of capacity to regulate the trade raises the risk of disease spillover to humans from animals and even the "next COVID-19".

 

John Goodrich from global wild cat conservation organisation Panthera warned farming can also "provide a means for laundering wild specimens", complicating efforts to police the trade.

CITES (the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species) does allow captive breeding of certain endangered species, but only under strict regulation.

But Myanmar's ability to police the trade is disputed, say environmental groups, who fear the country risks following in the footsteps of Thailand, Laos and Vietnam, which have lost much of their wildlife.

 

The Forest Department said the new list was drawn up "in full adherence with the law" and after consultation with "conservation groups, academics, and experts in the field".

Conservationists fear the rule change risk undermining all the progress Myanmar had made in recent years to end the illegal wildlife trade.

Rare footage caught by FFI camera traps showed the "treasure trove" of species in Myanmar's forests, the group said.

"We must do everything we can to protect them."

...
Tags: wildlife products, tiger meat, pangolin meat, rare species, wild meat farming, iillegal trade, china, myanmar


Latest From Lifestyle

Representational image (AFP)

A play date with social and emotional health

Representational Image

Yin & Yang | Sex isn't about quantity, so stop counting

The charade of proving points to other people about your love for your loved ones is such an absurdity

Put down the phone, be with your loved ones in real time

With myriad different shades —reds, pinks, maroons, nudes — and finishes, there’s a perfect tube of lipstick for every woman out there. Representational Image

As masks become an inseparable part of life, is this the end of the lipstick era?



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
 

Why it’s not easy to take facial recognition software off police’s arsenal

Facial recognition technology has a dark side, with it integrated into China’s massive public surveillance system and its social credit experiment where even minor infractions of public norms can result in sanctions.
 

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

More drama and trouble for the Congress is expected in the coming months
 

Here are Indian alternatives to the 59 banned Chinese apps

The ban on Chinese applications offers an opportunity for India’s tech ecosystem. (Photo | Flickr - Limelight Leads)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Environment

Big drop in sea turtles visiting Rameswaram shores for nesting this year

Representational image (PTI)

Coronavirus caused lockdown is healing the holy Ganga

Stranded workers are seen on a boat anchored along River Ganga near a shipyard during the nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata. PTI Photo

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung

Under nutrition might be because if global warming

Overall, heat exposure was estimated to be responsible for 15.6 per cent (95 per cent CI 9.0-21.4) of under nutrition hospitalisation during the study period. (Photo: ANI)

Go green to battle the blues

Anushka Sharma setting up a home garden
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham