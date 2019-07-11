Cricket World Cup 2019

Lifestyle Environment 11 Jul 2019 Unprecedented climat ...
Lifestyle, Environment

Unprecedented climate conditions to hit world’s major cities by 2050

AFP
Published Jul 11, 2019, 10:02 am IST
Updated Jul 11, 2019, 10:02 am IST
Researchers examined climate of world's 520 major cities using 19 variables that reflect variability in temperature and precipitation.
As summer temperatures surge, more people in northern Europe will purchase air conditioners, adding to the strain on electric grids and possibly creating a vicious cycle. (Photo: AFP)
 As summer temperatures surge, more people in northern Europe will purchase air conditioners, adding to the strain on electric grids and possibly creating a vicious cycle. (Photo: AFP)

Washington: By the year 2050, London's climate will resemble Madrid's today; Paris will be more like Canberra; Stockholm like Budapest and Moscow like Sofia, according to a new analysis published Wednesday that relied on optimistic projections.

The changes will be even more dramatic for the world's major tropical cities like Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, and Singapore which will experience unprecedented climate conditions, resulting in extreme weather events and intense droughts.

 

The study was carried out by scientists from ETH Zurich and published in PLOS ONE on Wednesday. Researchers examined the climate of the world's 520 major cities using 19 variables that reflect variability in temperature and precipitation.

Future projections were estimated using established modelling that was intentionally optimistic, meaning it assumed carbon dioxide emissions would stabilize by the middle of the century through the implementation of green policies, with a mean global temperature increase of 1.4 Celsius.

The team then compared the climate similarity of current and future cities to one another, and the results make for dire reading. Across the northern hemisphere, cities in 2050 will resemble places that are over 1,000 kilometres (600 miles) further south towards the equator.

Those closer to the equator won't see drastic warming but will likely have more extremes of drought and rainfall. Overall, 77 per cent of the world's cities will experience a "striking change" in climate conditions, while 22 per cent will experience "novel" conditions – ie something that has never before been encountered.

In Europe, summers and winters will get warmer, with average increases of 3.5 celsius and 4.7 celsius, respectively. While the modelling used in the analysis is not new, the purpose of the paper was to organise that information in a way that will inspire policymakers to act.

"The point of this paper is to try to allow everyone to get a better grasp on what's happening with climate change," lead author Jean-Francois Bastin told AFP. Bastin, who is from Belgium, added it was not certain that by 2060 his country would experience sub-zero temperatures in winter, a necessary condition for wheat seeds to become activated.

As summer temperatures surge, more people in northern Europe will purchase air conditioners, adding to the strain on electric grids and possibly creating a vicious cycle, he added. "It's been more than 30 years that most of us have agreed that there is a climate change which is caused by human activity, but still we fail to really transform that into global actions," he said.

...
Tags: climate change, global warming, ecosystem


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Lifestyle

Hominins – a subset of great apes that includes Homo sapiens and Neanderthals – are believed to have emerged in Africa more than six million years ago. (Photo: AFP)

210,000 year old skull identifies as the earliest modern human remains

Inappropriate interpersonal responses appear to spread from parents to children, where they spawn peer difficulties. (Photo: ANI)

Derisive behaviour by parents can be cause of their bullying others

Dopamine is an important neurotransmitter for learning new motor skills and in reward-related learning and this research shows that exercise significantly improves dopamine-related brain function. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

Exercise improves dopamine related brain functions

The procedure used in liquid biopsy is much simpler to endure and is quicker than the surgical biopsy.

Liquid biopsy a game changer in cancer testing



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vistara announces international operations; to launch services to Singapore

Vistara will expand its footprint to other international markets going forward, the release said.
 

Sudheer Babu's 'Sammohanam' co-actor Amit Purohit passes away

Amit Purohit. (Photo: Instagram)
 

2020 Apple iPhone line-up to come with breakthrough technology

The 2020 iPhone will come with a smaller front camera lens for an enhanced screen-to-body ratio.
 

Gujarat: Lions will be tracked using radio collars in Gir forest

Forest official also informed that a geo-fencing system has been established which helps to identify areas safe for lions. (Photo: Representational image)
 

They don’t know yet! India has lost

The 18-run loss will surely hurt and even more so to those who don’t know yet. (Photo: AP)
 

Over 3,133 cr digital transactions in FY19, positive trend for ongoing fiscal: Prasad

Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the target for digital transactions for 2018-19 was set at 3,013 crore, and the total digital payments registered were 3,133.58 crore. (Photo: Representational | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Environment

Nine deer die after eating plastic in Japan

The deer at the park – numbering on average about 1,200 – are protected as a national treasure. (Photo: AFP)

Gorillas making social studies tricky with their complex social behaviour

The tiered system of groups is surprisingly similar to those of humans, according to the authors of the research published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B. (Photo: AFP)

Global warming to melt the ice sheet by the year 3000

If greenhouse gas concentrations remain on the current path, the melting ice from Greenland alone could contribute as much as 24 feet to global sea level rise by the year 3000, which would put much of San Francisco, Los Angeles, New Orleans and other cities under water. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

Caribbean corals can survive under the rising carbon dioxide levels

Several species of Caribbean corals have long fossil records showing that they have persisted through major changes in Earth's history. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

Arms process sensory and motor information in octopus

The new research supported previous findings that octopus' suckers can initiate action in response to the information they acquire from their environment, coordinating with neighbouring suckers along the arm. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham