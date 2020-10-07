The Indian Premier League 2020

Lifestyle Environment 07 Oct 2020 World's sea flo ...
Lifestyle, Environment

World's sea floor littered with 4 million tonnes of microplastics: Study

AFP
Published Oct 7, 2020, 11:38 am IST
Updated Oct 7, 2020, 11:38 am IST
The quantity of the tiny pollutants was 25 times greater than previous localised studies had shown
The scientists, who published their findings in peer-reviewed journal Frontiers in Marine Science, said areas with more floating rubbish generally had more microplastic fragments on the sea floor. (Representational Image: AFP)
 The scientists, who published their findings in peer-reviewed journal Frontiers in Marine Science, said areas with more floating rubbish generally had more microplastic fragments on the sea floor. (Representational Image: AFP)

Sydney: The world's sea floor is littered with an estimated 14 million tonnes of microplastics, broken down from the masses of rubbish entering the oceans every year, according to Australia's national science agency.

The quantity of the tiny pollutants was 25 times greater than previous localised studies had shown, the agency said, calling it the first global estimate of sea-floor microplastics.

 

Researchers at the agency, known as CSIRO, used a robotic submarine to collect samples from sites up to 3,000 metres (9,850 feet) deep, off the South Australian coast.

"Our research found that the deep ocean is a sink for microplastics," principal research scientist Denise Hardesty said.

"We were surprised to observe high microplastic loads in such a remote location."

The scientists, who published their findings in peer-reviewed journal Frontiers in Marine Science, said areas with more floating rubbish generally had more microplastic fragments on the sea floor.

 

"Plastic pollution that ends up in the ocean deteriorates and breaks down, ending up as microplastics," study lead Justine Barrett said.

"The results show microplastics are indeed sinking to the ocean floor."

Hardesty called for urgent action to find solutions to marine plastic pollution, which affects ecosystems, wildlife and human health.

"Government, industry and the community need to work together to significantly reduce the amount of litter we see along our beaches and in our oceans," she said.

...
Tags: microplastics, ocean pollution, plastic pollution
Location: Australia, New South Wales, Sydney


Latest From Lifestyle

Anyone exhibiting fever or symptoms of cold, will not be allowed into the zoo (DC file photo)

Nehru Zoological Park Hyderabad to open for visitors

None of the manufacturers of the tested samples have displayed the ingredients and chemicals used for making the diapers (AFP representational pic)

Study finds toxic in baby diapers

The whole dining protocol has changed.

Is dining out the done thing yet?

Gangster on the Run

A gangster’s first heartbreak



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Delhi Capitals best Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs, climb back to top spot

Pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada led a fine bowling display to end with excellent figures of 4/24, including picking up the big wicket of Virat Kohli. (File Photo | PTI)
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs DEL Match 19, Delhi Capitals win by 59 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS DC Match 19, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Marcus Stoinis, Prithvi Shaw power Delhi to 196/4 against Bangalore

Marcus Stoinis (right) and Rishabh Pant (37) immediately stitched up an 89-run partnership. (Photo | iplt20.com)
 

Delhi Capitals’ leg spinner Amit Mishra out of IPL after finger injury

The 37-year-old, who last played for India in a Twenty20 match against England in February 2017, has been one of the top performers in league cricket. (Photo | PTI)
 

Shane Watson, Faf Du Plessis lead Chennai to 10-wicket win

Watson (83 off 53 balls) hit his first half-century of the season and together with Du Plessis, who smashed 87 of 53 balls, led Chennai past Punjab’s 178 for four. (Photo | PTI)
 

Full Scorecard KXI vs CHE Match 18, Chennai Super Kings win by 10 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS CSK Match 18, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Environment

Still ablaze, this year's Arctic wildfires set new CO2 emission records

Uncontrolled forest fires across one of the planet's coldest regions has sent a quarter of a billion tonnes of CO2 spiralling into the atmosphere since January this year. (AFP)

Greta Thunberg is Time's 2019 Person of the Year

Thunberg has been mystified by the hostility she sometimes faces. (Photo: AFP)

A garden over your head

Household budgets will get a boost as food expenses decline. According to her, the activity can be extended to children, and will have the added advantage of providing a distraction from cell phones and television.

Extreme high tides on shorelines signal climate change risk

In this Jan. 11, 2020 photo, heavy surf surrounds the legs of a bridge as an extreme high tide rolls into the harbour in Depoe Bay, Ore. during a so-called

Each of the last four decades has been hotter than the last

Our economic activities continue to use the atmosphere as a waste dump for greenhouse gases. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham