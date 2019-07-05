Cricket World Cup 2019

Lifestyle Environment 05 Jul 2019 Vulnerable to extinc ...
Lifestyle, Environment

Vulnerable to extinction: Kaziranga rangers save Indian rhinos

AFP
Published Jul 5, 2019, 10:11 am IST
Updated Jul 5, 2019, 10:11 am IST
Hell in high water: Braving the monsoon to save India's rhinos.
In 2014 poachers killed 27 rhinos inside the park followed by 16 in 2015, but a sharp increase in the number of rangers – there are now 700 – helped reduce this to seven in 2017 and six in 2018. (Photo: AFP)
 In 2014 poachers killed 27 rhinos inside the park followed by 16 in 2015, but a sharp increase in the number of rangers – there are now 700 – helped reduce this to seven in 2017 and six in 2018. (Photo: AFP)

Dispur: The monsoon may bring respite from the scorching heat, but for the rangers and animals at Kaziranga National Park it also brings danger as poachers take advantage of greater camouflage and flooding. The UNESCO-recognised reserve, home to two-thirds of the world's one-horned rhinos, draws hunters who can earn as much as150,000 dollar for one horn on a black market serving foreign demand for its use in traditional Chinese medicine.

Three rhinos have been killed so far this year. And in rainy season, it can be an especially grueling battle – the grass reaches head-height, providing perfect cover for poachers and flooding forces the animals to move to higher ground, sometimes to the outskirts of the park.

 

"We are always on our toes in this season. There is hardly any rest for us. Information about poachers entering the park comes anytime and we have to respond immediately," explains ranger Gopi Kanta Deka.

He and his dedicated colleagues – on duty constantly for weeks at a time in this period, sometimes sleeping out in the open – must follow the animals to protect them from harm.

"We walk in groups from one anti-poaching camp to another or paddle boats during high floods to reach those areas from where the information has come in and get to the job quickly," he adds. The one-horned rhinos used to be widespread in the region but hunting and habitat loss has slashed their numbers to just a few thousand, almost all in the north-eastern state of Assam.

Their main haven now is Kaziranga, with 2,413 of the animals living there, according to a 2018 count.

Although hunting them was outlawed in 1910, poaching has proliferated. Today the creatures – also known as the Indian rhinoceros and the greater one-horned rhinoceros – are listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List that assesses species' threat of extinction.

"We really feel bad when something bad like poaching happens to the animals," says ranger Manoj Gogoi. The 850-square-kilometre (330-square-mile) park, created in 1908 after the wife of the British viceroy visited and complained there were no rhinos, is also home to tigers, elephants and panthers, all under threat from poaching.

But it is the rhinos that are the big draw. "There is huge demand for the horns and international rackets are pumping in huge amounts of money, prompting poachers sometimes to risk their own lives," wildlife activist Somyadeep Datta warns.

Prized in some forms of traditional Chinese and South East Asian medicine, acolytes believe the horns containing keratin – the same protein in human hair and nails – can cure anything from cancer to curses, or can be used as an aphrodisiac.

One horn can fetch around 150,000 dollar or around 60,000 dollar per kilo according to media reports, which are huge sums for many in India and the opportunity to make such money often pushes the poor into poaching.

In 2014 poachers killed 27 rhinos inside the park followed by 16 in 2015, but a sharp increase in the number of rangers – there are now 700 – helped reduce this to seven in 2017 and six in 2018. The drop in deaths is also due to the clearance of illegal settlements inside the park, where poachers used to take shelter and as a source of information about the movements of rhinos and rangers alike.

Authorities are also taking the task of protecting them more seriously. For the first time India is deploying the military to help tackle the challenge. A new 82-member Special Rhino Protection Force (SRPF) is due to be deployed to the park in a bid to help safeguard the animals.

A senior forestry official said soldiers would be armed with AK47 assault rifles. He added the creation of such a taskforce highlighted the "dedication for the restoration of the biodiversity of Kaziranga National Park".

...
Tags: assam, wildlife, extinct speices, unesco


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Lifestyle

According to the researchers, agricultural workers and people in these communities have long offered anecdotal reports of a rise in adolescent depression and suicidal tendencies. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

Exposure to high levels of pesticide linked to teen depression

The science behind the technology is based on light! A large part of astronomy depends on the detection and analysis of light. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

Astronomers working on the technology of light to combat skin cancer

Surprisingly, it found that these extra trees could be grown in croplands and urban areas, highlighting the major role agro-forestry could play in tackling climate change. (Photo: AFP)

Forest reforestation: Best climate change solution available

The study corroborates that schoolchildren who use backpacks should avoid carrying loads greater than 10 per cent of their body weight. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

School bags are a serious threat to the spine health



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Google Maps' new 'Stay Safer' feature lets you alert contacts, share live location

The feature is only available for Android users currently. Google has not revealed when iPhone users can expect to get this functionality on their phones.
 

Forget Apple Watch 4! This watch comes with groundbreaking technology

Samsung will be the next big brand to bring ECG to its lineup of smartwatches starting with the Galaxy Watch Active 2.
 

Lovebirds Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor meet Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh in NYC

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor spend time with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh in NYC. (Photo: Twitter)
 

‘Free’ fitness tracker as effective as Fitbit

These readings are the same a fitness wearable will output which essentially means that your friend circle could have strong similarities with your tracker. (Representational Photo)
 

Rahul Gandhi enjoys Ayushmann's Article 15 with popcorn in theatre, video goes viral

Rahul Gandhi enjoys Article 15. (Video: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
 

Sisterhood gets new definition: Seven girlfriends buy mansion to grow old together

The friends purchased a dilapidated red-brick house and completely remodelled it to a light-filled and glass-coated beauty. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Environment

Have you have ever wondered if trees can think, learn, or feel pain or loneliness?

Plants have shown the use of electrical signals in two ways: one regulates the distribution of charged molecules across membranes while the second to send long-distance messages across the organism. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

Cosmic events like eclipses prompt vast behavioural changes in animals

Of all the cosmic events, solar eclipses prompt perhaps the biggest change in animal behaviour. Puzzled animals that are active during the day head back to their nighttime abodes while nocturnal animals think they’ve overslept. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

Tamil Yeoman is treasure of Nilgiris

With the Tamil Nadu government recently declaring the Tamil Yeoman, a butterfly species endemic to the Western Ghats as Tamil Nadu’s state butterfly, the focus on butterfly conservation is beginning to catch up.

Climate change makes June the hottest month for France

The heatwave last week smashed national records for the hottest single day as scorching weather spread across Europe from the Sahara. (Photo: AFP)

Digital hub of trees

Akhilesh briefs his work to Governor P. Sathasivam
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham