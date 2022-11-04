Winter to hit Telangana by November 10

A few chilly days, some rain, and hazy mornings are on the way as a result of the low-pressure area in the Western Himalayas. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Did the sudden chill catch you off guard, forcing you to dig out your woollens earlier that you expected? There’s more where that came from, and the days will get colder before the official onset of winter in the city. A few chilly days, some rain, and hazy mornings are on the way as a result of the low-pressure area in the Western Himalayas.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president of meteorology and climate change, Skymet Weather, told Deccan Chronicle, “the intensity of winters will be determined by the amount of rainfall in the western Himalayas. Winter will arrive in Telangana by November 10th, and post that temperatures will begin to fall in most parts of the state, including Hyderabad. Temperatures are expected to drop by 2-3 degree Celsius by this time. Following that, occasional cold winds from northerly and north-easterly direction will cause temperatures to fall in the coming days.”

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), this winter will be slightly warmer than last year; minimum temperatures will remain higher, though some days will be colder than normal low temperature values. While that is the forecast for this year, experts believe that harsher winters are likely in the future due to climate change issues.

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor at ISB's Bharti Institute of Public Policy, said winters are expected to be harsher in the future due to climate change, which is causing extreme weather conditions. “As per the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report, the weather patterns are changing, including the winters. Climate change is making the weather more unpredictable. This year we had a longer monsoon and the cold in October was unusual, as far as Hyderabad winters are concerned which usually start setting in by the middle or end of November. The winters are predicted to get harsher and colder in the coming times and things are going to change drastically,” Prakash said.

With the winters setting in, health experts advise taking extra precautions because the cold season brings seasonal illnesses such as allergies, flu, and pneumonia, as well as aggravating chronic illnesses such as asthma and sinusitis.

"Children under the age of five, elderly people over the age of 65, post-covid patients, asthma patients, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and smokers are high risk individuals who need to be extra cautious during the winter season," said Dr Shiva Raju K., head of the medicine department at KIMS hospital. To avoid further health risks, they should get vaccinated, maintain proper eating habits such as a protein-rich diet, avoid cooler and frozen items, strengthen their immunity, and have regular health check-ups."

Doctors also advised patients to get pneumococcal, flu, and Covid vaccines, eat healthy foods to boost immunity, and wear masks to avoid allergies and infections during the cold season.