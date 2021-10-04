Lifestyle Environment 04 Oct 2021 Encroachments of Hyd ...
Encroachments of Hyderabad lakes continuing

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 4, 2021
Updated Oct 4, 2021, 8:19 am IST
In the latest instance, tractor loads of earth and debris are being brought under cover of darkness and dumped into Allkoni Cheruvu
HYDERABAD:  Despite the High Court directive to the HMDA, GHMC and departments concerned to prevent new constructions within notified full tank levels (FTLs) of lakes spread across the state, their encroachments in the city are continuing.

In the latest instance, tractor loads of earth and debris are being brought under cover of darkness and dumped into Allkoni Cheruvu, a notified lake within GHMC’s limits. Constructions of religious and residential buildings have started at the location. Heaps of sand, boulders and debris could be seen at the location, with construction activity proceeding briskly.

 

Mohammad Mazher Ahmed, a resident of Falaknuma and president, Mass Foundation, an NGO, said: “I have been working against illegal constructions on lands belonging to lakes. In the process, I have found two persons – Sanobar Baig and Haleem Baig – involved in encroachment of Allkoni Cheruvu. Similar constructions on the lake had been destroyed by Balapur mandal revenue officer on March 11 last year. However, encroachments have started here again. I have brought the issue to notice of officials. But they are yet to initiate action this time.”

 

Mazher Ahmed pointed out that recent flash floods, which have devastated life of poor and middle class, have been due to such unauthorised constructions. If they are not stopped, disasters would once again follow.

When the matter was brought to the attention of a Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) official, he said a special commissioner is being appointed under GHMC for protection of lakes within the Hyderabad metropolis. This commissioner will devise comprehensive action plans for protection and development of 185 lakes and other water bodies within the city of Hyderabad.

 

The official assured that field-level staff will immediately inspect Allkoni Cheruvu and demolish illegal structures, apart from taking legal action.

Tags: encroachment of lakes hyderabad
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


