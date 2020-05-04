Newborn lion cubs freed from lockdown at Hyderabad zoo

Hyderabad: In their first public appearance since birth, two one-month-old African lion cubs were allowed out of their enclosure in Hyderabad's Nehru Zoological Park on Sunday.

The park's curator N. Kshitija said the mother of the two cubs, ‘Adhisana’, has been feeding them for the last one month in the kraal. The cubs were allowed to move out for the first time on Sunday

“The cubs have not yet developed teeth, so they are still on mother’s milk. We have been giving the lioness meat laced with supplements like vitamins every day. She is doing well, and so are the cubs,” Kshitija told Deccan Chronicle.

The zoo witnessed birth of three Royal Bengal tiger cubs and two African lion cubs in the first week of April. In addition, six jackal puppies and two blue gold macaw chicks were also born in the zoo.