41st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

42,670

49

Recovered

11,775

217

Deaths

1,395

5

Maharashtra129742115548 Gujarat54281042290 Delhi4549136264 Tamil Nadu3023137930 Rajasthan3009135675 Madhya Pradesh2837798156 Uttar Pradesh264575443 Andhra Pradesh158348833 Punjab110211721 Telangana108254529 West Bengal96315150 Jammu and Kashmir7012878 Karnataka61429325 Bihar5171174 Kerala5004014 Haryana4422455 Odisha163611 Jharkhand115273 Chandigarh97191 Uttarakhand60391 Chhatisgarh57360 Assam43331 Himachal Pradesh40342 Tripura1620 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry1260 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Lifestyle Environment 04 May 2020 Newborn lion cubs fr ...
Lifestyle, Environment

Newborn lion cubs freed from lockdown at Hyderabad zoo

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 4, 2020, 8:25 am IST
Updated May 4, 2020, 8:25 am IST
Unknown to us, lots of new life at the zoo: 3 tiger cubs, 2 lion cubs, 6 jackal pups, 2 blue gold macaw chicks
The two African lion cubs are one month old.
 The two African lion cubs are one month old.

Hyderabad: In their first public appearance since birth, two one-month-old African lion cubs were allowed out of their enclosure in Hyderabad's Nehru Zoological Park on Sunday.

The park's curator N. Kshitija said the mother of the two cubs, ‘Adhisana’, has been feeding them for the last one month in the kraal. The cubs were allowed to move out for the first time on Sunday

 

“The cubs have not yet developed teeth, so they are still on mother’s milk. We have been giving the lioness meat laced with supplements like vitamins every day. She is doing well, and so are the cubs,” Kshitija told Deccan Chronicle.

The zoo witnessed birth of three Royal Bengal tiger cubs and two African lion cubs in the first week of April. In addition, six jackal puppies and two blue gold macaw chicks were also born in the zoo.

...
Tags: nehru zoo, lion cubs, hyderabad zoo
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Lifestyle

Medics prepare to collect samples for swab tests from a COVID-19 mobile testing van. (PTI)

Gastrointestinal symptoms could be a sign of coronavirus too

Representational Image. (AFP)

Research finds blood pressure medicines don't raise COVID-19 risk

Representational image (AFP)

If necessary try using a lubricant

Scherezade Shroff

Here's how social media influencers ace the game



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
 

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)
 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Environment

Australia's platypus may be pushed to extinction by prolonged droughts

AFP photo

Five lives lost in tiger reserves in last one and a half months

File photo

COVID-19: Goa may enter green zone by April 20

Representational image (PTI)

Recycling biotechnology by-products can enhance soil health

According to the research findings, the addition of SMB provided similar crop yields to that of typical farmer fertilisation practices. (Photo: ANI)

Antarctica breaks heat record, records 18.5 degree celsius

File photo shows a lonely penguin appears in Antarctica during the southern hemisphere's summer season. AP photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham