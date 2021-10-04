Lifestyle Environment 03 Oct 2021 National highway wor ...
Lifestyle, Environment

National highway works cost dear, over 1,000 trees to be chopped

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | HOSKOTE NAGABHSHANAM
Published Oct 4, 2021, 12:58 am IST
Updated Oct 4, 2021, 8:24 am IST
Activists are up in arms as word has spread about the cutting of the gigantic trees that turn the two-lane highway into a shaded boulevard
Already, thousands of big trees including those a hundred years old were cut down during the construction of the NH 44 four-lane road. (DC)
 Already, thousands of big trees including those a hundred years old were cut down during the construction of the NH 44 four-lane road. (DC)

ANANTAPUR: As many as 1,000 trees between Rapthadu Y Junction and Anantapur city are going to be felled for road widening works but neither the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) nor the forest department had initiated any plans for having alternative greenery.

Already, thousands of big trees including those a hundred years old were cut down during the construction of the NH 44 four-lane road between Kodikonda check-post and Kurnool district borders of Telangana state 10 years ago, but alternative plantations were not done. The NHAI allegedly failed to pay bills to the forest department for greenery improvement in time in Anantapur reach.  

 

The roads and buildings (R&B) officials have taken measures to remove the trees on either side of the road as part of the road widening project. The NHAI sanctioned Rs 310 crore to have connectivity between NH 44 at Bellary Bypass and Chennai Highway at Pangal on the outskirts of Anantapur.

The expansion would be 9.2 km long and pass through the main roads of the city.

The R&B department has reportedly not obtained permission from the forest department to cut down trees but started work. Sources from the forest department confirmed that the R&B officials had not taken necessary permission to cut down the trees, which is mandatory.

 

 “The area through which the road passes is under the jurisdiction of the forest department. Hence, they need to take permission from the forest department. We will wait and see whether there is any option for road widening, as now we have not given permission to cut down the trees. However, the R&B Department has to plant saplings at some other place to compensate for the loss of green cover due to road widening,” a senior official from the forest department said.

After road widening, the R&B will have to plant saplings on either side of the road and it has to bear the nourishment cost of plants for a period of three years, the Anantapur DFO said. The road project is set to spell doom for hundreds of more than 50-year-old tamarind and neem trees that line the road on either side between Rapthadu Y Junction and Anantapur town. 

 

Activists are up in arms as word has spread about the imminent cutting of the gigantic trees that turn the two-lane highway into a shaded boulevard. A number of trees have already been cut and their stumps can be seen lying on the road. For others, earthwork is going on to create space for the road.

“The stretch is full of tamarind and neem trees that are very large and old, and form ecosystems unto themselves. There are no such tree clusters left anywhere in the 6 km radius of Anantapur. Translocation is not an option. Climate change is another important reason. We need to stop cutting down trees,” observed Dr M. Suresh Babu, president, Residential Welfare Association.

 

P. Naveen Kumar, a civil engineer, pointed out why the trees could not be used as a median by acquiring land on the other side? “It will become a landmark and can even be provided as a solution to rampant tree felling during road widening projects to other states. The road can become an attraction,” he said.

“Incidentally, in the executive summary for the road project, the care of trees doesn’t figure. We create new plantations whenever we widen roads. If some trees can be relocated, we do that as well,” said an engineer from R&B NH.

 

...
Tags: rapthadu y junction anantapur, nh-44 four-laning
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


Horoscope 04 October 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Lifestyle

Chef Antonio's Love Triangle Pizza

Culinary Medley : Who Says Vegan Dishes Are Boring?

Mazher Ahmed pointed out that recent flash floods, which have devastated life of poor and middle class, have been due to such unauthorised constructions. If they are not stopped, disasters would once again follow. — Representational image/DC

Encroachments of Hyderabad lakes continuing

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

Though not daily, I cycle to work as frequently as possible. I have completed riding 1,000 kilometres last month, the constable disclosed. — DC Image/Anudeep Ceremilla

Constable riding bicycle for 55 km to work



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Environment

Encroachments of Hyderabad lakes continuing

Mazher Ahmed pointed out that recent flash floods, which have devastated life of poor and middle class, have been due to such unauthorised constructions. If they are not stopped, disasters would once again follow. — Representational image/DC

Forest fire menace haunts Seshachalam biosphere

Whenever the watchtower staff sees any smoke or fire, they will alert the squads, who will reach the spot and use blowers and the other equipment to remove dry leaves and douse off the fire. — Representational image

Above normal summer temperatures likely across country except South, central India

The Indian Meteorological Department said in its summer forecast for March to May that a likelihood of below normal temperatures in south and adjoining central India. (Representational Image:AFP)

Arty dig on fashion pollution

Artist Mehek Malhotra’s artwork aims to start the conversation around the alarming ground reality of the fast fashion cycle

Musi remains among the most polluted river stretches

The Telangana government has been maintaining that Musi would be developed on the lines of any other major river and has even set aside a budget of Rs 2,500 crore for the purpose. — PTI
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->