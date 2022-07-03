  
Lifestyle Environment 03 Jul 2022 Plastic use may trou ...
Lifestyle, Environment

Plastic use may trouble TS amid Bonalu

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Jul 3, 2022, 1:39 am IST
Updated Jul 3, 2022, 1:39 am IST
Thousands of plastic drinking water packets were brought to be distributed among devotees at the historic Golconda fort
People collecting drinking water packets packed in single-use plastic which was arranged by HMWSSB at Golkonda. (DC Image)
 People collecting drinking water packets packed in single-use plastic which was arranged by HMWSSB at Golkonda. (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: Thousands of plastic drinking water packets were brought to Golconda on Saturday, to be distributed among devotees at Jagadambika Yellamma Thalli temple at the historic Golconda fort, as the second ‘Bonalu’ puja will be celebrated on Sunday.

As a part of the government's promise to facilitate drinking water to devotees, four truckloads of plastic water packets were brought for distribution by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), in a blatant violation of Centre’s pollution norms.

The new policy of ban on single use plastic by the Central Pollution Control board came into force from July 1 and the violators will invite disciplinary action, a fine or a jail or both, under Section 15 of the Environmental Protection Act.

Even though this is to facilitate the devotees, the promise of providing drinking water during the festival of Bonalu, was made much before this law came into existence.

There are questions from the people whether the usage of plastic drinking water packets invites future trouble to the government authorities.

However, most of these drinking water packets, which are disposed after use, will be settling in the breaks, creaks or the holes of this fort, which is difficult to remove.

...
Tags: plastic ban, bonalu festival, hyderabad metropolitan water supply and sewerage board (hmw&ssb)


Latest From Lifestyle

Jannath

Comfort and joy in the hills

Malayalam novelist C. Radhakrishnan. (By Arrangement)

Malayalam novelist C. Radhakrishnan bags AIMA Akshara Mudra Award

Group photos from the three-day event show leaders from Italy, Canada, France, Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom and Japan looking relaxed against the backdrop of the Bavarian Alps.

The fall of the tie

The ministry had notified the Guidelines on Extended Producers Responsibility on plastic packaging as Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules, 2022 on February 16, 2022.— Representational image/DC

No single-use plastic from July 1: Centre



MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Environment

IMD: Heat wave alert issued for parts of Andhra Pradesh

Youngsters protect themselves from the scorching heat. (DC Image)

Garbage burning in Bhadradri poses health hazard

As per the Pollution Control Board, the air quality index (AQI) in Paloncha is 150 to 180 while burning of garbage or releasing of fly ash from KTPS and it is 112 during normal times. The air quality is considered as poor if the AQI is between 201 and 300. — DC Image/S. Surender Reddy

World's largest iceberg breaks off Antarctica: European Space Agency

A view captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission of the A-76 iceberg off the Ronne Ice Shelf, in the Weddell Sea, Antarctica taken on March 9, 2021 - combined with a graphic of the Spanish island of Majorca for scale. - An iceberg the size of the island of Majorca has broken off from the Ronne ice pack in Antarctica, making it the largest iceberg in existence, according to images from a European Copernicus satellite, the European Space Agency said on May 20, 2021. (Photo by Handout / EUROPEAN SPACE AGENCY / AFP)

Spam mails add to CO2 emission, say experts

Big tech companies design devices that need to be updated or replaced frequently and are difficult to recycle, warning that waste from old phones, computers and screens is piling up fast. — Representational image/DC

Tree-lovers highlight danger of axing 1000 banyans near Chevella

Campaigners gather to highlight the threat that around 1,000 banyan trees face, near Chevella on Sunday. The trees may be axed to make space for the widening of a national highway. — DC Image
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->