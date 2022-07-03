Plastic use may trouble TS amid Bonalu

People collecting drinking water packets packed in single-use plastic which was arranged by HMWSSB at Golkonda. (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: Thousands of plastic drinking water packets were brought to Golconda on Saturday, to be distributed among devotees at Jagadambika Yellamma Thalli temple at the historic Golconda fort, as the second ‘Bonalu’ puja will be celebrated on Sunday.

As a part of the government's promise to facilitate drinking water to devotees, four truckloads of plastic water packets were brought for distribution by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), in a blatant violation of Centre’s pollution norms.

The new policy of ban on single use plastic by the Central Pollution Control board came into force from July 1 and the violators will invite disciplinary action, a fine or a jail or both, under Section 15 of the Environmental Protection Act.

Even though this is to facilitate the devotees, the promise of providing drinking water during the festival of Bonalu, was made much before this law came into existence.

There are questions from the people whether the usage of plastic drinking water packets invites future trouble to the government authorities.

However, most of these drinking water packets, which are disposed after use, will be settling in the breaks, creaks or the holes of this fort, which is difficult to remove.