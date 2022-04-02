Lifestyle Environment 02 Apr 2022 40-43ºC over ne ...
40-43ºC over next 2 days in Telangana: IMD

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TUSHAR KAUSHIK
Published Apr 2, 2022, 12:33 am IST
Updated Apr 2, 2022, 12:33 am IST
The department has advised the public not to go outdoors from 12 noon to 3 pm on these days
As per the Met department’s forecast, the maximum temperatures across the state on Saturday and Sunday are likely to be around 40-43 degrees. (DC file photo)
Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a heatwave over the next two days in isolated pockets of Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad and Jagtial districts.

The IMD has stated that while the heat would be tolerable for the general public, it would be a moderate health concern for vulnerable people like infants and elderly.

 

As per the Met department’s forecast, the maximum temperatures across the state on Saturday and Sunday are likely to be around 40-43 degrees. The department has advised the public not to go outdoors from 12 noon to 3 pm on these days, take lots of fluids, stay in cool and shaded areas, avoid heat exposure and dehydration.

On Friday, the maximum temperature recorded in the state was 42.8 degrees in Adilabad district, while the maximum in Hyderabad dropped from the previous day’s 40.8 degrees to 38. 7 degrees. Partly cloudy skies, with thunder clouds likely to develop during the evening or night have been forecast for Hyderabad over the next 48 hours.

 

