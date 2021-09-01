Lifestyle Environment 01 Sep 2021 Pollution likely to ...
Lifestyle, Environment

Pollution likely to cut 9 years of life expectancy of 40% of Indians

REUTERS
Published Sep 1, 2021, 11:40 am IST
Updated Sep 1, 2021, 11:40 am IST
Air quality has significantly worsened in the western state of Maharashtra and the central state of Madhya Pradesh
New Delhi was the world's most polluted capital for the third straight year in 2020. (AFP file)
 New Delhi was the world's most polluted capital for the third straight year in 2020. (AFP file)

New Delhi: Air pollution is likely to reduce the life expectancy of about 40% of Indians by more than nine years, according to a report released by a U.S. research group on Wednesday.

More than 480 million people living in the vast swathes of central, eastern and northern India, including the capital, New Delhi, endure significantly high pollution levels, said the report prepared by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC).

 

"Alarmingly, India's high levels of air pollution have expanded geographically over time," the EPIC report said.

For example, air quality has significantly worsened in the western state of Maharashtra and the central state of Madhya Pradesh, it said.

Lauding India's National Clean Air Program (NCAP), launched in 2019 to rein in dangerous pollution levels, the EPIC report said "achieving and sustaining" the NCAP goals would raise the country's overall life expectancy by 1.7 years and that of New Delhi 3.1 years.

 

The NCAP aims to reduce pollution in the 102 worst-affected cities by 20%-30% by 2024 by ensuring cuts in industrial emissions and vehicular exhaust, introducing stringent rules for transport fuels and biomass burning and reduce dust pollution. It will also entail better monitoring systems.

New Delhi was the world's most polluted capital for the third straight year in 2020, according to IQAir, a Swiss group that measures air quality levels based on the concentration of lung-damaging airborne particles known as PM2.5.

Last year, New Delhi's 20 million residents, who breathed some of the cleanest air on record in the summer because of coronavirus lockdown curbs, battled toxic air in winter following a sharp increase in farm residue burning in the nearby states of Punjab and Haryana.

 

According to the EPIC's findings, neighbouring Bangladesh could raise average life expectancy by 5.4 years if the country improves air quality to levels recommended by the World Health Organization.

To arrive at the life expectancy number, EPIC compared the health of people exposed to different levels of long-term air pollution and applied the results to various places in India and elsewhere.

...
Tags: air pollution, air pollution causes deaths, air pollution diseases, delhi air pollution, energy policy institute at the university of chicago
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Lifestyle

Photo used for representation (Credit: Freepik)

Why partners take to their heels

Create your own Zen Corner in your home

Holistic Wellness : Create your own Zen Corner in your home!

Picture used for representation

Beware drug users, your hair can get you caught

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Environment

Modi govt approves proposal to roll out project to explore deep ocean for resources

Javadekar said under the mission, a mineral study will be conducted 6,000 metres deep in the ocean. (Representational Image: AFP)

Arty dig on fashion pollution

Artist Mehek Malhotra’s artwork aims to start the conversation around the alarming ground reality of the fast fashion cycle

Carbon dioxide levels hit 50% higher than preindustrial time

The 10-year average rate of increase also set a record, now up to 2.4 parts per million per year. (Representational Photo:AFP)

DRDO-Ecolastic to launch biodegradable eco bags in AP, Telangana

About 5 trillion single-use plastic bags are being used worldwide annually. Only one percent of them are being recycled, Manohar Babu pointed out. (Representational image: Twitter/@DRDO_India))

Migratory birds change habitat from Kakinada Coast

Previously, these birds, especially Indian Skimmer and Great Knot, used to roam near the port, but the number of these birds has been gradually dwindling. — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->