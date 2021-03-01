Lifestyle Environment 01 Mar 2021 Above normal summer ...
Above normal summer temperatures likely across country except South, central India

PTI
IMA report predicts that day temperatures are likely to be above normal in north, northeast, parts of east and west India
The Indian Meteorological Department said in its summer forecast for March to May that a likelihood of below normal temperatures in south and adjoining central India. (Representational Image:AFP)
 The Indian Meteorological Department said in its summer forecast for March to May that a likelihood of below normal temperatures in south and adjoining central India. (Representational Image:AFP)

New Delhi: Day temperatures are likely to be above normal in north, northeast, parts of east and west India, the India Meteorological Department said Monday in its summer forecast for March to May.

However, it has forecast a likelihood of below normal temperatures in south and adjoining central India.

 

"During the upcoming hot weather season (March to May), above normal seasonal maximum temperatures are likely over most of the subdivisions of north, northwest and northeast India, few subdivisions from eastern and western parts of central India and few coastal subdivisions of north peninsular India."

"However, below normal seasonal maximum temperatures are likely over most of the subdivisions of south peninsula and adjoining central India," it added.

