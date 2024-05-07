Embracing Sustainable Fashion: CSIR's 'WAH Mondays' Campaign

In the bustling landscape of corporate culture, where Fridays often evoke a sense of relief with 'Thank God It's Friday' or 'Casual Friday' attire, a new trend is emerging from the heart of India's scientific community. The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), renowned for its network of research laboratories across the nation, has embarked on a novel initiative titled 'WAH Mondays,' where WAH stands for 'Wrinkles Acche Hai,' translating to 'Wrinkles Are Good.' This innovative campaign challenges the conventional norms by encouraging employees to wear non-ironed clothes to work every Monday, symbolizing a collective effort in the fight against climate change.



Dr. N Kalaiselvi, the Secretary of the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research and the first woman Director-General of CSIR, elucidates the rationale behind the WAH Mondays campaign as part of a broader energy literacy initiative. She emphasizes that by donning non-ironed attire, individuals can significantly reduce carbon dioxide emissions, as ironing each set of clothes typically emits approximately 200 grams of carbon dioxide. Hence, the simple act of wearing non-ironed clothes on Mondays can collectively mitigate carbon emissions, making a tangible contribution to environmental sustainability.

The 'Wrinkles Acche Hain' campaign aligns seamlessly with CSIR's ongoing 'Swachhata Pakhwada' (Cleanliness Fortnight) from May 1-15, amplifying the organization's commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices. Beyond merely advocating sustainable fashion, CSIR is proactively implementing measures to conserve energy across all its laboratories nationwide. With an initial target of reducing workplace electricity consumption by 10%, the organization is set to introduce standard operating procedures (SOPs) during a pilot trial period from June to August 2024.

Notably, CSIR's dedication to environmental preservation is exemplified by the installation of the country's largest climate clock at its headquarters in Delhi's Rafi Marg. This symbolic gesture underscores CSIR's unwavering commitment to safeguarding Mother Earth and fostering a culture of sustainability.

Dr. Kalaiselvi emphasizes that CSIR's initiatives extend far beyond the confines of scientific research; they represent a holistic approach to addressing global challenges and nurturing a greener, more sustainable future for generations to come. By embracing 'WAH Mondays' and adopting energy-efficient practices, CSIR sets a precedent for organizations worldwide, demonstrating that every individual and institution has a vital role to play in combating climate change and preserving the planet.

In essence, CSIR's 'WAH Mondays' campaign transcends mere sartorial choices; it symbolizes a paradigm shift towards sustainability, where every crease in our clothing becomes a testament to our collective commitment to environmental stewardship and a greener tomorrow.