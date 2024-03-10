ellementry Launches its Second Store in Hyderabad

The spring season calls for redoing spaces with different designs and styles. A fresh look can be furnished to each room in the spirit of the new season. To give you an aesthetically inspiring home experience, and help choose the best reflections of your way of life, ellementry brings captivating, thoughtful, and sustainable homeware collections at its newest store launch in Hyderabad. These homeware collections make for tasteful gifts as well, adding a touch of elegance and sustainability to your gifting choices.



What’s in store:

ellementry delivers on the principle that what looks good also does good. Aesthetics with uncompromising functionality is at the core of the brand. Each of the products is handcrafted by skilled artisans and is made of sustainable materials, sometimes with the fusion of materials to furnish your homescape with uniqueness, love, and care. You can witness this for yourself at the new store in 2F-110, Second Floor, Sarath City Mall, Gachibowli, Miyapur Rd, Whitefields, Hitec City, Kondapur, Hyderabad, Telangana, 500084. Notable personalities such as the famous actor and influencer Tejaswi Madiwada have graced the launch event, adding to the excitement and charm of the occasion.



The feeling of picking out your favourites by hand is simply wonderful.



There are excellent collections of home essentials in various materials like ceramics, glass, wood, metal, marble, terracotta, linen, etc. The kitchenware section includes bakeware, cookware, utilities, organiser, and accessories. The tableware section includes cutlery, dinnerware, drinkware, table linen, and accessories. The serveware section includes barware, wares for desserts and appetisers, coffee/tea, and accessories. The decor section includes dining decor, table decor, kitchen decor, and home accents. The furniture and lighting section includes lights for the living, dining, bedroom, and accent. ellementry delivers on the principle that what looks good also does good. Aesthetics with uncompromising functionality is at the core of the brand. Each of the products is handcrafted by skilled artisans and is made of sustainable materials, sometimes with the fusion of materials to furnish your homescape with uniqueness, love, and care. You can witness this for yourself at the new store in 2F-110, Second Floor, Sarath City Mall, Gachibowli, Miyapur Rd, Whitefields, Hitec City, Kondapur, Hyderabad, Telangana, 500084. Notable personalities such as the famous actor and influencer Tejaswi Madiwada have graced the launch event, adding to the excitement and charm of the occasion.The feeling of picking out your favourites by hand is simply wonderful.There are excellent collections of home essentials in various materials like ceramics, glass, wood, metal, marble, terracotta, linen, etc. The kitchenware section includes bakeware, cookware, utilities, organiser, and accessories. The tableware section includes cutlery, dinnerware, drinkware, table linen, and accessories. The serveware section includes barware, wares for desserts and appetisers, coffee/tea, and accessories. The decor section includes dining decor, table decor, kitchen decor, and home accents. The furniture and lighting section includes lights for the living, dining, bedroom, and accent.



