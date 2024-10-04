Elevate Your Navratri Celebrations with the Nutritional Goodness of Almonds

Navratri, one of India's most vibrant festivals, is celebrated in unique ways across different regions, bringing together families and friends to share joyful moments and embrace the festive spirit. A central part of Navratri is the tradition of indulging in special meals, snacks, and sweets, which fosters togetherness. However, many festive foods are high in sugar, fats, and carbohydrates, raising the risk of weight gain, diabetes, and heart-related issues. To maintain good health while enjoying the celebrations, making mindful food choices is essential. Incorporating healthier ingredients like fresh fruits, vegetables, and nuts such as almonds into the diet is a simple yet effective way to balance festive indulgence with health.



Navratri is a time when many observe fasts or follow a vegetarian diet, making almonds an ideal addition to this regimen as they are gluten-free. Rich in plant-based protein and 15 essential nutrients, almonds are also perfect for those following a vegan diet. Their versatility allows them to enhance traditional Navratri sweets and snacks, offering a healthier alternative without sacrificing flavor or festive enjoyment.

Incorporating almonds into Navratri special meals not only enhances taste and crunch but also provides numerous health benefits. Almonds support heart health by lowering LDL and total cholesterol levels and help manage blood sugar when included as part of a well-balanced diet. Rich in 15 essential nutrients, including protein and dietary fiber, almonds offer satiating properties that help you feel fuller for longer, aiding in weight management. Furthermore, regular consumption of almonds promotes healthier, radiant skin, as they are rich in Vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant that protects against oxidative damage and supports skin health. The recently released Indian Council of Medical Research, National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN) Dietary Guidelines for Indians recognize nuts like almonds as nutritious and can be consumed daily for overall good health, as part of a balanced diet, both as a source of plant protein and as a healthy snack.

Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head – Dietetics, Max Healthcare, New Delhi, said, "Navratri is a time when people across many parts of the country observe fasting, but many are unaware of the right way to do it. The most important aspect of fasting is how you break it. It’s crucial to avoid highly processed, sugary, or junk food and instead focus on incorporating nutritious options like almonds. Almonds are rich in some of the essential nutrients that contribute to the overall well-being of the body. Adding a handful of almonds to your diet can offer various health benefits, such as support weight management, help manage blood sugar levels, and help lower bad cholesterol levels.”

Fitness Coach and Pilates master, Yasmin Karachiwala said, “I recommend engaging in activities like brisk walking, yoga, or cardio at home, even during festivals, as this helps maintain energy levels so you can fully enjoy the celebrations without compromising your well-being. Additionally, mindful eating is crucial. Adding nutritious foods like a handful of almonds to festive meals not only enhances the taste but also provides a healthy boost. I always suggest carrying a box of almonds to avoid unnecessary indulgences during special occasions.”

Dr. Rohini Patil, MBBS & Nutritionist said, “Festivals are a time when most people indulge in delicious food, which can often lead to weight gain and other health issues—a concern many of my clients’ face. I strongly recommend enjoying the festive season while being mindful of what you eat. Incorporating natural foods like almonds into your festive meals and avoiding processed foods high in fats, sugar, and refined carbs is key. Almonds, rich in essential nutrients like calcium and magnesium, are particularly helpful for weight management due to their satiating properties, helping you feel fuller for longer and curbing unnecessary snacking. This Navratri, make smart choices, stay healthy, and enjoy the festivities.”

Sheela Krishnaswamy, Nutrition and Wellness Consultant highlighted that festive indulgence can often lead to high blood sugar levels due to overindulging in sweet treats. She said, “Incorporate ingredients like almonds into traditional sweets. This not only makes the sweets delicious but also enhances nutritional value. Almonds are rich in essential nutrients such as protein, healthy fats, dietary fiber, magnesium, and some of the essential vitamins and minerals. Daily consumption of a handful of almonds can help reduce the blood sugar impact of carbohydrate-rich foods consumed alongside, which can positively affect fasting insulin levels. By making smart dietary choices, you can elevate your festive celebrations this Navratri."

Festivals are also a time when everyone wants to look their best, which is why Dr Madhumitha Krishnan, Ayurveda Expert, recommends eating healthy and nutritious foods like almonds. “According to Ayurveda, Siddha, and Unani texts, almonds are excellent for skin health and can enhance skin glow. Adding almonds to festive meals and snacks is a simple way to support overall well-being. Almonds are incredibly versatile and can be consumed in various forms—soaked, natural, or roasted, with or without the peel—while remaining highly nutritious. Additionally, almonds help provide moisture to body tissues, support the nervous system, enhance strength, improve skin complexion, increase muscle mass, and help expel excess kapha.”

Similarly, Dr. Geetika Mittal, Skin Expert and Cosmetologist, emphasizes the importance of incorporating almonds into the diet to help achieve glowing and healthy skin. “Festivals are a time to dress up, look your best, and feel great, so it’s essential to choose foods that nourish your body. I recommend incorporating natural foods like almonds into your diet. These powerhouse nuts are packed with nutrients such as Vitamin E, healthy fats, and antioxidants, which can enhance skin health and radiance. In fact, daily consumption of almonds may help improve skin texture and support the skin’s resistance to UVB light. This Navratri, include almonds in your festive meals and snacks to achieve a beautiful glow from the inside out.”

Shriya Saran, a South Indian actress, shared that Navratri is one of her favorite festivals of the year because it's a time for indulging in delicious food and spending quality time with family and friends. She said, "Navratri brings my entire family together, and we love to celebrate with special meals. As an actress, while I love indulging during this festive time, I also need to be mindful of what I eat. That’s why I make it a point to include foods that are not only delicious but also nutritious, like almonds, in my diet. In fact, almonds are my go-to snack year-round, and I always carry them with me especially when I am out for a long day shoot. These nuts help keep my weight and hunger in check."