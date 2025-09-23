Elevate Your Festive Gifting With Westin Hyderabad Mindspace’s luxurious Diwali Collection
In total, guests can choose from 17 exclusive hampers, each designed to embody the spirit of Diwali—bringing together the warmth of tradition and the delight of indulgence.
This Diwali, The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace invites you to embrace the joy of gifting with its thoughtfully curated festive hampers that blend tradition, indulgence, and elegance.
The collection features The Illumine Box (₹1,199 plus taxes) with 16 assorted handcrafted sweets or chocolates, Twilight Indulgence (₹1,799 plus taxes) with Southern spiced curry leaf cashews, gunpowder almonds, diyas, and 18 sweets or chocolates, and The Kanchan Collection (₹2,199 plus taxes), a tasteful balance of premium nuts, fox nuts, handcrafted sweets, and artisanal chocolates. For those who prefer grandeur, Royal Radiance (₹3,999 plus taxes) brings together gourmet nuts, cocoa dates, festive sweets, Ganesh and Lakshmi idols, and diyas, while The Diwali Luxe Collection (₹5,999 plus taxes) offers the ultimate indulgence with stuffed dates, artisanal sweets, chocolate bars, healthy gourmet snacks, festive décor, and idols.
Whether gifted to loved ones or chosen as a personal festive treat, The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace's collection ensures that every celebration is wrapped in elegance, flavour, and festive cheer.