Ed CohenBook Launched as Part of iKeva’s iGnite Leadership Series

Hyderabad: Worlds Apart: A True Story of Courage, Connection, and Change, the latest book by global leadership strategist, author, and advisor Ed Cohen, co-authored with Devi Boddu, was officially launched in India as part of iKeva’s leadership series – iGnite, an initiative that brings together entrepreneurs, business leaders, and members of the iKeva community to exchange ideas, share leadership insights, and build meaningful professional connections.

Ed Cohen is internationally recognized for helping organizations build relationship-centered, high-performing cultures. Over a distinguished career spanning more than four decades, he has held senior leadership positions at global organizations including Amazon, Booz Allen Hamilton, and Tech Mahindra. He has also served as a trusted advisor to several leading companies such as Deloitte, Yahoo, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Western Union, AT&T, Barclays, and Xerox, contributing to the strategic growth and transformation of global enterprises.

Launching the book in Hyderabad, Ms. Archana Naidu, Board Member of iKeva, said: “It is our privilege to launch Ed Cohen’s latest book in India as part of iKeva’s iGnite leadership series. At iKeva, we believe in building communities where leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals come together to exchange ideas and learn from each other’s journeys.

Ed Cohen has been an integral part of our extended leadership network, mentoring leaders from our client community as part of our value-added services initiative- Business GrowthOS. His book beautifully highlights the power of relationships, resilience, and human connection—qualities that are fundamental to leadership and success in today’s world.”

Speaking from the United States during the launch, Ed Cohen expressed his appreciation for the initiative. “I am delighted to witness the launch of my latest book in India through the iKeva community. I am honored to be associated with iKeva’s initiatives and to interact with leaders and entrepreneurs from their vibrant network,” he said.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the book, Cohen added: “This book reflects my life experiences during my time in India. It tells the story of two individuals—my co-author, Devi Boddu, who grew up in a small village in South India and fought against tradition to pursue an education, and me, raised in Chicago in a turbulent home where education became my refuge.

Our lives began in vastly different worlds and decades apart, yet they eventually intersected in unexpected ways. Devi went on to become a Microsoft Network Engineer, fulfilling a dream that once seemed impossible when she studied under a streetlight as a young girl.

Together, our stories demonstrate how a single act of belief and support can transform a life. At its heart, this is a story about courage, hope, and the power of human connection across cultures.” He further noted: “When we open our hearts to another person’s world—with humility and vulnerability—we often discover that our own world changes forever.

The book highlights the importance of believing in ourselves and shows how hope grows when people experience genuine care, encouragement, and opportunity—values that resonate deeply in both personal and professional life.”

The launch took place during iThrive, iKeva’s annual community gathering in Hyderabad, which brings together entrepreneurs, founders, corporate leaders, and professionals from across the iKeva ecosystem to celebrate collaboration, leadership, and shared growth.