Echoes of Earth Returns to Mumbai with Music, Art, and Conservation Talks

Mumbai: Echoes of Earth, India’s greenest circular music festival, returns to Mumbai with an evening celebrating the city’s coastal and urban biodiversity through art, music, and meaningful conversations on conservation — on 15th November 2025 at AntiSocial, Mumbai.

This year’s theme, “The Sixth Sense”, explores nature’s intuitive intelligence — how species communicate, adapt, and coexist in harmony. It serves as a reminder that many of humanity’s greatest innovations are inspired by the quiet genius of the natural world.

As a prelude to the main festival in Bengaluru this 13th and 14th December, the Mumbai showcase brings together an engaging blend of learning, storytelling, and performance — inspiring audiences to reconnect with the natural rhythms that surround urban life and discover Mumbai’s biodiversity through nature’s intuitive intelligence.

The evening begins with “Call of the Wild”, an interactive educational session by Kartik Chandramouli and Sejal Mehta.

Kartik Chandramouli, a multimedia editor and journalist based in Mumbai, is known for crafting creative, evidence- based visual narratives across digital platforms. Sejal Mehta, a writer and editor for over two decades, has been part of the founding teams of Lonely Planet Magazine India, National Geographic Traveller India, and Nature inFocus.

Kartik Chandramouli shares: Call of the Wild tunes you into the city’s natural performers - the birds, insects, and creatures that shape our hidden soundscape. It’s a playful mix of quiz, storytelling, and discovery that lets audiences experience the lesser-heard side of Mumbai. Sejal Mehta shares: “Call of the Wild encourages us to tune into the frequencies of our wilder neighbours - to use more than just our eyes to observe the urban wild. If we listen more, and understand how creatures around us communicate and behave, we might share space with much more enthusiasm.”

Next, audiences will experience “We Sense Sea Sense on the Seashore”, a striking visual storytelling showcase by Sahir Doshi — wildlife presenter, nature educator, writer, and rapper — who uses hip-hop, social media, and shore walks to reconnect people with biodiversity. Through vivid visuals, personal anecdotes, and live narration, Sahir will bring Mumbai’s coastal ecosystems to life, exploring how marine species communicate and coexist within fragile environments. Sahir Doshi shares: “We Sense Sea Sense On The Seashore is a virtual safari down Mumbai's coastline in search of crazy creatures with even crazier features. By taking the time to understand each of these species, we start to unravel the story of our own relationship with the sea. Expect interesting animals, unlikely habitats, and a whole lot of hip-hop.”

The evening will culminate in a powerful live performance by the Shigeto Live Ensemble — the project of Detroit- based artist Zach Saginaw. Shigeto bridges jazz, electronica, and experimental sounds, where ambient music, stuttering early IDM, dubstep sub-bass, and jazz melodicism color his palette, creating immersive, rhythm-rich compositions — a fitting finale to an evening of sensory discovery.

Sharing his excitement for the show, Shigeto expressed:

“Every show I’ve ever played in India has been unforgettable, especially the one in 2019 at Echoes of Earth. I’m looking forward to making new memories soon — this time with the multi-versed artist KESSWA and one of the funkiest guys I know, Tim Shellabarger (Will Sessions).”

Echoes of Earth continues to bridge knowledge, creativity, and community, fostering dialogue on conservation through collaboration, art, and music. By highlighting stories of coexistence and sustainable innovation, the festival reinforces how human creativity can thrive in harmony with nature’s design.

The Mumbai edition promises an inspiring evening that awakens curiosity, encourages mindfulness, and celebrates the intricate intelligence of the natural world through learning, storytelling, and sound.