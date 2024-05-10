Earthen cookware safe, metallic utensils unsafe: NIN guideline

The National Institute of Nutrition has updated its dietary guidelines for Indians in which they revealed some dietary habits and lifestyle changes. They emphasized the safety of the earthen cookware and warned about the dangers of non-stick one’s.



In its dietary guidelines, NIN said that earthen cookware’s are the safest as they require less oil and preserves nutrition, while the metallic cookware’s that store acidic foods like chutney, sambar in aluminium, iron, unlined brass or copper vessels are unsafe.

They also said that stainless steel generally considered safe, doesn’t leach, and Granite stone which is also considered safe unless it contains Teflon coating. If so, medium-high temperature is advisable, while non-stick Pans can risk if heat is more than 170 degree Celsius. Discard them, if the coating is worn out or damaged.

The National Institute of Nutrition’s updated dietary guidelines are intended to offer evidence-based suggestions to encourage better eating practices among Indians and lessen the rising incidence of diet-related illnesses in the nation.