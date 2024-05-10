Top
Home » Lifestyle

Earthen cookware safe, metallic utensils unsafe: NIN guideline

Lifestyle
DC Correspondent
10 May 2024 9:16 AM GMT
aluminium cookware are made from scrap metal including auto and computer parts, cans and other industrial debris which pose as a serious threat. (Photo: Pixabay)
x
Earthen cookware safe, metallic utensils unsafe: NIN guideline (DC file photo)

The National Institute of Nutrition has updated its dietary guidelines for Indians in which they revealed some dietary habits and lifestyle changes. They emphasized the safety of the earthen cookware and warned about the dangers of non-stick one’s.

In its dietary guidelines, NIN said that earthen cookware’s are the safest as they require less oil and preserves nutrition, while the metallic cookware’s that store acidic foods like chutney, sambar in aluminium, iron, unlined brass or copper vessels are unsafe.

They also said that stainless steel generally considered safe, doesn’t leach, and Granite stone which is also considered safe unless it contains Teflon coating. If so, medium-high temperature is advisable, while non-stick Pans can risk if heat is more than 170 degree Celsius. Discard them, if the coating is worn out or damaged.

The National Institute of Nutrition’s updated dietary guidelines are intended to offer evidence-based suggestions to encourage better eating practices among Indians and lessen the rising incidence of diet-related illnesses in the nation.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
National Institute of Nutrition Dietary guidelines lifestyle cookware 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick