Dresses To Protest

In India, Khadi fabric became a significant symbol of resistance during the country’s independence movement. Mahatma Gandhi encouraged Ind-ians to wear Khadi as a means of rejecting British made textiles and promot-ing self- reliance. Even today, Khadi remains a fabric associated with empowerment and self-sufficiency. Fashion designer Ayushi Jain, founder of House of Armuse, emphasizes how clothing plays a crucial role in self expression and protest. “As someone in the fashion industry, I have seen firsthand how what we wear holds power. It’s a tool, a statement, a way to take up space. Whether intentional or not, every outfit tells a story sometimes.”Fashion and activism have long gone hand in hand. One of the most notable examples dates back to the early 20th century when suffragettes in the U.K. and U.S. wore white as a symbol of purity and unity while fighting for women’s right to vote. The visual impact of thousands of women dressed in white marching through the streets made their cause impossible to ignore.Iranian women have also used fashion as a form of protest. In 2022, following the death of Mahsa Amini, women in Iran and worldwide cut their hair and burned their hijabs in defiance of strict dress codes imposed on them. This act of resistance demonstrated the power of fashion—whether by wearing something or rejecting it—as a statement against oppression.Beyond grassroots movements, politicians worldwide have strategically used clothing to convey messages. Former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama wore a black and white dress with the phrase “When they go low, we go high” embroidered into the fabric, reinforcing her famous quote about taking the moral high ground.

Congresswomen in the U.S. have also worn all-white outfits during important political events to pay homage to the suffragette movement. In 2019, during the State of the Union address, dozens of female lawmakers dressed in white to show solidarity in the fight for women’s rights. Indian politicians have also used fashion to send messages. Indira Gandhi, India’s first female Prime Minister, was known for her elegant yet powerful sarees, often choosing handwoven textiles that showcased India's rich heritage. Her attire reflected her leadership style—graceful yet formidable.Khushi Shah, founder of Shanti Banaras, speaks on the power of traditional clothing in activism. “Fashion has always been more than just clothing—it’s identity, expression, and at times, defiance. In India, we’ve seen how Khadi became a symbol of resistance, and even today, women reclaim their power through what they wear. Whether it’s draping a saree in spaces where they weren’t always welcome or choosing handcrafted textiles to honour their roots, fashion is a statement."While women have often led the charge in using fashion for protest, men have also made significant statements through clothing. Athletes like Tommie Smith and John Carlos made history during the 1968 Olympics when they raised their fists in a Black Power salute while wearing black gloves, socks, and badges in support of human rights. Their silent yet bold statement remains one of the most powerful moments in sports activism. In recent years, male protestors have worn skirts and dresses to challenge gender norms and highlight issues like gender- based violence. In India, men wore skirts as part of the “Skirtthe Issue” campaign to protest crimes against women, breaking stereotypes while standing in solidarity with the cause.Fashion designer Mayana Sobti Rajani, founder of The Story Brand, highlights the role of fashion in making bold statements. “Fashion is a language that speaks without words, allowing individuals to share their personal beliefs, challenge norms, and celebrate their identity. When people wear clothing that reflects their values whether it’s celebrating their individuality or defying outdated norms—they become part of a larger movement."Fashion designers play a vital role in shaping the narrative of activism through clothing. Many brands have taken a stand by incorporating political slogans, sustainable fabrics, and ethical practices into their collections. Movements like ethical fashion and slow fashion push back against exploitative labour conditions and environmental harm caused by fast fashion industries.Statement clothing, such as the feminist slogan T- shirts popularized by brands like Dior, has gained prominence in recent years. Activist fashion is no longer confined to the runway; it has become a powerful tool in everyday wardrobes, allowing individuals to express their beliefs through what they wear. Mayana Sobti Rajani further emphasizes the universality of fashion in activism. “Fashion resonates deeply because it is visual, personal, and universal. It gives people the freedom to express who they are, what they believe in, and what they refuse to accept.”Fashion has proven time and again to be more than just a matter of aesthetics—it is a tool for activism, self-expression, and political resistance. From historical movements to modern-day protests, clothing has given people the ability to communicate messages without speaking. Whether it is women reclaiming the saree, men challenging gender norms, or politicians making bold fashion choices, clothing continues to serve as a medium for change. In a world where voices are often silenced, fashion remains a form of protest that cannot be ignored. It is, as designers and activists alike have shown, a way to stand up, take space, and make a statement—one out- fit at a time.