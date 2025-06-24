Don’t End 2025 Without Reading This Book—Especially If You’re Planning to Travel

If you’ve ever dreamt of seeing the world on your own terms—without quitting your job, chasing content, or following the crowd—Ankitha Rajendaran’s Why Not? is the travel memoir you didn’t know you needed.

Spanning 108 countries, Ankitha’s journeys take her through some of the world’s most misunderstood places—Syria, Gabon, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan—not for thrill or spectacle, but for meaning. Why Not? is not just about where she’s been, but why she went. As a woman of colour traveling solo, she challenges the limiting questions often thrown her way—“Why alone?”, “Why there?”, “Why now?”—with one powerful answer: Why not?





Divided into three deeply engaging sections—Misunderstood & Extraordinary, Wild & Raw, and Least Visited & Soul Free—this book is as much about inward journeys as it is about global ones. It of ers practical tips for navigating complex destinations while working full-time, along with cultural insights, reflection prompts, and stunning travel visuals from across the world.