Dishes going viral on star power

Thanks to the internet, we have become closer to our favourite celebrities. From glimpses of them celebrating festivals to snapshots of their daily lives, our stars are no longer those mythical creatures of a glamorous universe, but human beings like everyone else. One of the most cherished tidbits of celebrity interactions has been finding out about their favourite dishes. It’s fascinating to know about the diet of stars as they set the beauty standards in society. But the best part of these exchanges is knowing that even celebrities treasure traditional, home-made meals. Be it Kareena Kapoor Khan talking about her love for Sindhi Kadhi, or R Madhavan extolling the benefits of eating Kanji, these actors have made these humble comfort meals go viral. We take a look at a few dishes which appeared on everyone’s feeds after a celeb endorsed them:





1. Datshi: After Deepika Padukone revealed said that her favourite dish is Ema Datshi, the national dish of Bhutan, her fans and foodies alike were delighted to discover this creamy dish. This simple stew has just two major ingredients — chillies and cheese. The dish went viral fast and her fans around the world got to taste what the glam diva eats. Earlier, Deepika had mentioned that her comfort meal is Rasam rice, and her admirers in South India could not agree more.



2. Sindhi Kadhi: The Kapoors are known for their love of food and family recipes that include flavours from Punjab and Sindh. Kareena Kapoor Khan, in several interviews, has mentioned that she cannot resist a good Sindhi Kadhi. This wholesome one-pot dish, that combines the goodness of seasonal vegetables, is different from the regular Kadhi as it does not have curd as one of its ingredients. Kareena’s endorsement of this dish has not only increased its appeal, but drawn attention to the power of traditional recipes.



3. Kadhi Patta Egg: This minimal egg recipe caught the attention of everyone after actor Jackie Shroff unveiled the recipe at an interaction. Though the versatile egg can be cooked in several ways, the unique combo of South Indian staple, Kadhi leaves, and eggs had everyone trying it out.



4. Paneer Thecha: Thecha is a delectable spicy condiment from Maharashtra that is packed with the nutritional powerhouse, peanuts. While it’s usually relished with Bhakri and other main courses, who would have thought that it would make a scrumptious marinade too? Malaika Arora broke the internet with her Paneer Thecha recipe. Again, the dish, cooked with minimal oil, is tasty and easy to make.







Why Varan Bhaat and Kanji are good for you



Shraddha Kapoor has time and again revealed that she is a foodie, and she is often seen taking a bite of a Vada Pav or demolishing a plate of Pani Puris. But one of her most favourite dishes happens to be Varan Bhaat, which is a comfort rice-dal meal from Maharashtra. This dish is packed with protein and fibre. Similarly, actor R Madhavan was recently heard saying how Kanji is the best breakfast ever. Sujatha Stephen RD, chief dietician at Yashoda Hospitals, gives us a snapshot of the nutritional values of these dishes:



1. Protein-Rich: Lentils (dal) are an excellent source of plant-based protein, essential for muscle growth and repair.



3. Good Source of Complex Carbohydrates: Rice provides complex carbohydrates, which serve as a primary energy source.

4. Rich in Minerals: Lentils are a good source of minerals like iron, potassium, and phosphorus.

5. Supports Heart Health: The fiber, potassium, and antioxidants in varan bhaat may help support heart health.



1. Easy to Digest: Rice kanji is gentle on the digestive system, probiotic ,making it suitable for people with digestive issues or those recovering from illness.

2. Hydrating: The high water content in rice kanji helps with hydration, especially during illness or hot weather.

3. Energy Source: Rice provides carbohydrates, which serve as a primary energy source for the body.

4. Customizable: Rice kanji can be made more nutritious by adding various ingredients like vegetables, herbs, or proteins



