Discover Autumn at TOKYO SKYTREE

TOKYO SKYTREE, the world's tallest self-supporting tower, announced its special seasonal event, “Finding Autumn in SKYTREE,” which runs throughout the autumn season. The event, themed “Harvest Festival in th0065 Sky,” transforms the iconic landmark's observation deck into a majestic, vibrant celebration, offering visitors a truly unparalleled Japanese fall experience.

TOKYO SKYTREE is preparing a unique welcome for its guests, blending the tower's modern architecture with the deep, warm colours of the season. Visitors are invited to experience a new kind of autumn fun by soaring 350 meters above the metropolis to find the spirit of the season.

Harvest Festival in the Sky - Decorations and Photo Spots

The Tembo Deck on Floor 350 is transformed into a whimsical “Harvest Festival in the Sky.” Visitors will be greeted by spectacular decorations that prominently feature the Ginkgo tree, the official symbol of Tokyo, whose golden leaves perfectly encapsulate the season's change. This installation provides a stunning contrast between the city’s vast urban landscape and the vibrant colours of the fall foliage. These specially curated, high-altitude photo spots offer unique souvenir pictures, capturing the essence of a Japanese autumn with the Tokyo skyline as the backdrop.

Event-Exclusive Seasonal Delights

The dining experience at the tower is enhanced with event-exclusive, limited-edition menus. The SKYTREE CAFE offers a selection of visually stunning drinks that capture the rich, refreshing flavours of autumn fruits. These offerings, including a non-alcoholic float decorated with seasonal fruit and a special seasonal cocktail with fragrant notes of orange and pear, are the perfect way to savour the harvest while enjoying the panoramic, spectacular views.

When Autumn Meets Halloween

The tower's exterior will debut mesmerizing, limited-time lighting displays during the Halloween season. For a few nights towards the end of October (29th – 31st), the Skytree will feature two exclusive illuminations, “Moonlight Halloween” and “Smile Pumpkin,” bathing the tower and the Tokyo skyline in festive, mysterious, and magical lights that are a must- see spectacle.

Moon Viewing and Jazz Nights

In celebration of the long, clear autumn evenings, the Skytree will host special events on the Tembo Deck. These include exclusive Jazz Live music performances and a dedicated Moon Viewing Party. The view of the moon from the Tokyo Skytree Observation Deck holds a special significance, as it is officially recognized as one of the “One Hundred Famous Moons of Japan,” offering a truly exceptional celestial viewing experience for all guests.