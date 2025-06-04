Desire Designer Exhibition Begins In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The much-awaited Desire designer exhibition is back with its luxurious showcase of fashion, jewellery, lifestyle, and festive collections from June 4 to 6 at Hotel Taj Krishna in Banjara Hills here.

The artistic fashion exhibition features top designers presenting wedding and festive wear, contemporary jewellery, haute couture, chic accessories, home décor, and more. Every edition of Desire is a magnet for celebrities, models, fashion lovers, and style influencers, and this year promises an even grander experience at Taj Krishna.

The three-day exhibition brings together an array of fashion-forward creations, bridal and festive specials, designer jewellery, and lifestyle must-haves.

Anita Agarwal, Chief Organizer, said, “Desire is a curated world of elegance and creativity – a must-visit for every fashion enthusiast in Hyderabad.”