Design Democracy 2024 Kicks Off - Redefining Design, Art, and Innovation

Hyderabad — Today marks the beginning of Design Democracy 2024, Hyderabad’s most anticipated design festival, transforming the city’s creative landscape from October 4th to 7th at HITEX, Halls 1 and 3. Bringing together creators, professionals, and design enthusiasts, the festival is celebrating the dynamic convergence of design, art, and innovation, offering attendees an immersive experience over four days.





Inaugurated by Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications (ITE&C) and Industries & Commerce Departments of Government of Telangana, Mr. Pullela Gopichand, Padma Bhushan & Padma Shri awardee, Chief National Coach - Indian Badminton Team, Pinky Reddy (Philanthropist), Mr. Gummi Ram Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director - ARK Group, Secretary - CREDAI National and the founders Pallika Sreewastav, Shailja Patwari, and Arjun Rathi, with Brand Director Mansi Negi and curator Supraja Rao from the Museum of Telangana, Design Democracy 2024 is showcasing an extraordinary lineup of creative talents and innovative displays.

Picture Courtesy : By arrangement

“This year, we are pushing the boundaries of design, art, and innovation,” says Pallika Sreewastav, Founder of Design Democracy. “Our goal is to create a space where creative collaboration thrives, inspiring both seasoned professionals and emerging talents.”





Hyderabad’s rich design heritage is at the heart of the festival. Co-founder Shailja Patwari shares, “The city’s craftsmanship and innovative spirit are reflected in every aspect of Design Democracy 2024. We are proud to create a platform that brings this heritage into the modern world.”

The event is being curated to engage attendees across multiple creative disciplines. From cutting-edge lighting displays by Shailesh Rajput Studio and Arjun Rathi to exquisite art pieces by Studio Smita Moksh and Kadari Art Gallery, the festival is set to showcase a wide array of creative expression. Attendees will also get a glimpse of innovative furniture collections from brands like Rosabagh, Ravish Vohra Home, and Sarita Handa.

Picture Courtesy : By arrangement

The Museum of Telangana, curated by Supraja Rao, features groundbreaking work by local architects, focusing on innovative use of brick. This exhibition is a true celebration of Telangana’s talent and craftsmanship.





One of the most exciting aspects of the event is the Design Democracy Ventures initiative, which is empowering young product designers by offering critical funding and mentorship opportunities. Design stalwarts Mrinalini Ghadiok and Sneha Ullal Goel will guide these emerging talents, helping them shape the future of design.

In addition to the exhibitions, the event is also hosting a series of *panel discussions and keynotes*, featuring top voices in design and architecture. Today's panels include: - The Future of Sustainable Design with Raseel Gujral and Vinita Chaitanya, focusing on how eco-friendly materials are changing the landscape of interior design. - The Role of Technology in Design featuring Sunita Kohli and Abin Chaudhuri, where they will discuss the impact of AI, VR, and automation in the creative process. - Design for Social Change, a panel led by *Bijoy Jain and Ayaz Basrai, focusing on the intersection of design and societal transformation.

Picture Courtesy : By arrangement

The festival continues with exclusive sessions, including Design Pixel, a gallery of architectural photography, and Design Democracy Spotlight, a curated series of one-on-one discussions with industry leaders.





This evening, Keus Smart Home Automation will host an exclusive satellite event at Stone Life in the Financial District, offering a night of music, dinner, and an up-close experience of Keus’ cutting-edge home automation solutions.

Networking opportunities abound throughout the festival, including an invite-only launch party where the creative community can connect and share ideas.

Design Democracy 2024 is redefining the future of design and creating a space for collaboration, inspiration, and innovation. The festival continues through October 7th, bringing the world of design into sharp focus for Hyderabad and beyond.



