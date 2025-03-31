Dark shines

Black is as black does. Not just black the colour, but black the ne’er-do-well, black the malaise, the cold despotism, the heart of darkness. But why should Black be vilified?” These words from Kerala CS Sarada Muraleedharan sure resonate with many, who face ridicule for their dark skin. Through her post, the top bureaucrat tore into the deep-rooted prejudice against dark skin. Have they ever been affected by the colour of their skin?

“Embraced my identity with pride” Dr Pragnya Chigurupati, Breast oncologist and oncoplastic surgeon Growing up as an Indian woman with dark skin, I did face challenges related to societal perceptions and pressures. In my childhood, the influence of media and cultural standards often compared me to lighter-skinned individuals. This experience was not uncommon in my environment, where beauty standards frequently emphasised lighter skin tones. However, through self-reflection and becoming more aware of the broader narratives surrounding skin colour, and began to embrace my identity with pride. Today, I view my experiences as a powerful reminder of the importance of self-acceptance. I have moved past the insecurities that once affected me and now focus on fostering inclusivity and understanding. It’s essential to challenge stereotypes and recognise the beauty in all skin tones. Ultimately, I’ve learnt that our worth is not defined by our appearance but by our character and contributions to society.”







“Never felt beautiful in my childhood or teens due to society’s beauty standards” Natasha Suri, actress, supermodel, and former Miss World India

I have had a very interesting relationship with my skin’s colour and beauty throughout my life. I was born to a South Indian mother and a North Indian Punjabi father. My sisters had a fair complexion, unlike me. Being the dusky, dark-skinned, and lanky child among the fair and pretty siblings in my family, I suffered from valid low self-esteem issues stemming from my colour complex. Whether in the neighbourhood or at school, it’s common for our surroundings to mock us or tease us about our dark skin. Most Indians are known for their obsession with fair skin, and they often associate beauty with it. You have to have ‘evolved’ tastes to appreciate duskiness here. Did I feel beautiful as a child? No. Did I ever have the confidence that I could be a beauty queen/actress? Nope. Did I wish it deep down, though? Yes. Did I feel like I fit the social mould of beauty? Nope. Did I still build myself up mentally and emotionally through self-development and motivation? Yes. Never had I imagined that this same dusky skin colour would become an asset in my career when I grew up. It’s ironic that I, a girl who never felt beautiful in my childhood or teens due to society’s beauty standards and the impact on my self-esteem, became a ‘Beauty Queen’ by winning the Miss India World title. Nature really has its own strange ways to build you up. Of course, I groomed myself over the years and strived to be a refined version of myself with time. But at heart, I’m still that awkward, dusky girl who now feels unique and strong in her skin. I realised the divine truth—that what's inside you takes you up in life (not outside). I got to live this truth in a truly beautiful way.”







“I love my golden-brown colour. It goes with everything!”

Malishka Mendonsa, RJ and actor I don’t know anyone who has been spared the channe-ka-aatta and multani mitti regime to have fairer skin by previous generations—at a time when it didn’t even register in a young child’s mind that skin colour was a thing. And then, when it was a thing, we heard words like Kaale kaloote or songs like Kaalehain toh kya hua dilwaale hain. I remember darker women being labelled as ugly, and fairer skin was often idealised. Films, TV, and real life all perpetuated this stereotype. When I began to travel, I came to understand the deep affection for our skin tone! There was a man in the Seychelles who touched my arm, like the colour would rub off on him. In New York, men and women on the streets would ask me how they could make their skin this golden—not saawli or kaala, but golden. I saw actors and actresses with darker skin in a new light! Have I been trolled? I’m sure I have. I’ve never understood, acknowledged, believed, or fought it because it makes me laugh. How can one be so ignorant as to laugh or poke fun at something that are mostly your countrymen's colours? Can I change the size of certain parts of your body with cream? I doubt it. Shall we troll it, then? How come we aren’t in love with this light within us—this colour that people abroad pay millions of dollars to buy? I love my golden-brown colour. It matches— everything goes with everything! It’s beautiful and sun-kissed, and I wish we would all feel that way.







“I primarily received offers for tribal roles”

Manjiri Pupala , ‘Superboys of Malegaon’ actress As a dark-skinned actor, I primarily received offers for rural, tribal roles. Interestingly, our industry struggles to envision a dark-skinned actor in an urban setting. Of course there are many dusky actresses now celebrated on the screen, be it Radhika Apte or Sayani Gupta. But it is indeed lopsided when it comes to urban representation in our films and web shows. Additionally, there is an assumption that dark-skinned actors are always associated with working-class characters. Honestly, the househelp who comes to my house is much, much fairer than me. So then I wonder— what is it that makes the creators or casting directors make this seemingly obvious correlation? Today we are witnessing global platforms that are inclusive of all races and nationalities. Art not only mirrors society, but it also possesses transformative powers. I think it’s time that we start bringing in inclusion and start melting our personal biases and begin to consider actors over their talent rather than their skin colour.















