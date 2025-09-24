Navaratri 2025 Day 3: Goddess Chandraghanta, Significance, Puja Timings, Mantras, Colours

Navratri 2025 commenced earlier this week on Monday, 22nd September. Every year, devotees across the world honour the legacy of Goddess Durga by praying to her nine manifestations and fasting to detox their bodies, purify their minds, and cleanse their souls – bringing them one step closer to spiritual growth and healing. The festivities end on Thursday, 2nd October, with Vijaya Dashmi, or Dussehra, celebrating Durga Maa’s victory over the buffalo monster Mahishasura.



Each day is devoted to one of the goddess’ nine avatars. On Tritiya, the third day of Navaratri, the Goddess of Peace and Prosperity, Chandraghanta, is worshipped.



The story of Goddess Chandraghanta





Chandraghanta Devi is the married form of Parvati. Goddess Brahmacharini (Durga Maa's second manifestation) undertook severe penance to be with Lord Shiva again in her lifetime. Even though Shiva was mourning the loss of his first wife (her first incarnation), he was deeply moved by the devi's ardent devotion and agreed to marry her. On the day of their wedding, however, Lord Shiva entered her father's palace in a ghastly form alongside a procession of ghosts, ghouls, and Aghoris. His body was covered in ash, his hair matted, and his neck adorned with garlands of skulls and snakes. Parvati's mother and other relatives fainted at the sight of him.

Swooping in to the rescue, Parvati Devi transformed into the equally terrifying incarnation of Chandraghanta Maa. She prayed and persuaded Lord Shiva to appear in a more pleasant form, and as she wished, he turned into a charming, bejewelled prince. Shortly after, their marriage was solemnised.





Goddess Chandraghanta is a symbol of both ferocity and serenity. The name 'Chandraghanta' refers to the bell-shaped crescent moon that adorns her forehead. Its sound can send thousands of demons to Yama Loka. She is depicted possessing ten arms and a radiant, golden complexion. In nine of her hands, she wields a trident, mace, arrow, bow, sword, lotus, goad, bell, and kamandal (water pot), ready to vanquish evil forces. With her tenth, she blesses her devotees. She is seen riding either a lion or a tiger, embodying valour and courage. The third eye between her eyebrows is always open, signifying the awakening of consciousness and offering protection to worshippers seeking her blessings.



She rules over the navel chakra, Manipura Chakra, which is the centre of energy in the body. It governs inner power, self-confidence, and transformation. Chandraghanta Devi also governs the planet Venus, the planet of love and luxury. She is the embodiment of grace, beauty, and fearlessness. Worshipping the goddess is said to eliminate conflict, unite families, and draw in both material and spiritual wealth.

Goddess Chandraghanta’s colour – Royal Blue





A deep, rich blue symbolises the fierce yet tranquil nature of the goddess. It is associated with inner peace, concentration, and emotional balance. In Hinduism, blue represents the infinite, immeasurable reality, the vast expanse of the universe transcending all that is. Wearing the colour is said to invoke calmness, protection, and spiritual connection within devotees, inviting Chandraghanta Maa’s blessings. The colour is almost as majestic as the devi herself.

Today’s Puja Timings



Brahma Muhurta: 04:35 AM to 05:23 AM



Pratah Sandhya: 04:59 AM to 06:10 AM



Vijaya Muhurta: 02:14 PM to 03:02 PM



Godhuli Muhurta: 06:15 PM to 06:39 PM



Sayahna Sandhya: 06:15 PM to 07:27 PM



Amrit Kalam: 09:11 AM to 10:57 AM



Nishita Muhurta: 11:49 PM to 12:37 AM (25 Sept)



Ravi Yoga: 04:16 PM to 06:11 AM (25 Sept)



Mantra for Chandraghanta Maa



ॐ देवी चन्द्रघण्टायै नमः॥





Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah॥

Chanting this mantra dispels negative energies and instils clarity, strength, and hope into worshippers.



पिण्डज प्रवरारूढा चण्डकोपास्त्रकैर्युता।

प्रसादं तनुते मह्यम् चन्द्रघण्टेति विश्रुता॥

Pindaja Pravararudha Chandakopastrakairyuta।

Prasadam Tanute Mahyam Chandraghanteti Vishruta॥

You can find the entire prayer for Goddess Chandraghanta online on Drik Panchang.

This article is authored by Tejasree Kallakrinda, interning with Deccan Chronicle