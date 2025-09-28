Navaratri 2025 Day 7: Goddess Kalaratri, Significance, Puja Timings, Mantras, Colours

Navaratri, Durga Puja, Bommai Golu, or Dasara – no matter what it's called, the sacred 9-day period is one of the most anticipated celebrations of the year. From offering prayers to cooking special meals and dancing the night away, devotees across the world perform various rites and rituals to honour Goddess Durga and her forms. The festivities began on Monday, 22nd September. The last day of Navaratri, also known as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashmi, falls on Thursday, 2nd October.

Each day is devoted to one of the goddess’ nine avatars. On Saptami, the seventh day of Navaratri, the goddess Kali is worshipped.

The story of Goddess Kalaratri

Deva Loka, the celestial realm, was seized by the demon brothers Shumbha and Nishumbha, who had defeated Indra and his army. The gods travelled to the Himalayas to seek the deliverance of Lord Shiva and Parvati Devi. Upon hearing their plight and pleas, Parvati Maa created Ambika and bestowed her with the power to defeat the asura. As Ambika Devi marched into battle, the brothers sent their generals, Chanda and Munda, to counter her army. They assumed that Chanda and Munda would effortlessly vanquish Ambika, but the devi summoned the horrific form of Kalaratri Maa to assist her in battle. The generals Chanda-Munda, the warrior Raktabeeja, and eventually Nishumbha and Shumbha themselves were defeated at the hands of the goddesses.

'Kalaratri' is a combination of the words 'kala', meaning time or death, and 'ratri', meaning night and darkness/ignorance. Thus, Kalaratri Devi is the death of darkness, the one who destroys ignorance. She is the most terrifying form of Goddess Durga, depicted with a dark complexion, unruly hair, red eyes, and a long, protruding tongue. Her skin represents the vast, infinite universe. In her four hands, she carries a sword and a severed head in two and holds the other two in a varada mudra and abhayamudra. She mounts a donkey, and a garland of skulls and a girdle of severed arms adorn her body.

Kali Devi is a symbol of both malevolence and benevolence, a destructive yet creative force. She rules over the crown chakra, Sahasrara Chakra, which governs spiritual connection, inner wisdom, and universal consciousness. It guides one onto the path of enlightenment. Kalaratri Maa also resides over the planet Saturn, which represents karma, justice, and retribution. Saturn is responsible for many of the challenges a person faces in life, testing their limits and pushing them towards growth, development, and self-discovery. Worshipping the goddess minimises the ill effects of Saturn, removing obstacles and misfortune from the lives of devotees. She dispels all fear, blessing her worshippers with the strength and determination to overcome their hardships.

Goddess Kalaratri's colour – Orange

The warm, vibrant orange is associated with Kali Maa, full of positive energy, courage, and transformation. It is the colour of fire, the light that clears out the darkness and brings new life. A bright orange balances Kalaratri Devi’s fierce, dark appearance. Wearing the colour helps devotees connect with her divine power.

Today’s Puja Timings

Brahma Muhurta: 04:36 AM to 05:24 AM

Pratah Sandhya: 05:00 AM to 06:12 AM

Abhijit: 11:48 AM to 12:35 PM

Vijaya Muhurta: 02:11 PM to 02:59 PM

Godhuli Muhurta: 06:10 PM to 06:35 PM

Sayahna Sandhya: 06:10 PM to 07:23 PM

Amrit Kalam: 06:05 PM to 07:53 PM

Nishita Muhurta: 11:48 PM to 12:36 AM (29 Sept)

Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga: 03:55 AM (29 Sept) to 06:13 AM (29 Sept)

Ravi Yoga: 06:12 AM to 03:55 AM (29 Sept)

Mantra for Kalaratri Maa

ॐ देवी कालरात्र्यै नमः॥

Om Devi Kalaratryai Namah॥

Chanting this mantra protects devotees from evil forces, providing solace to their hearts and souls.

एकवेणी जपाकर्णपूरा नग्ना खरास्थिता।

लम्बोष्ठी कर्णिकाकर्णी तैलाभ्यक्त शरीरिणी॥

वामपादोल्लसल्लोह लताकण्टकभूषणा।

वर्धन मूर्धध्वजा कृष्णा कालरात्रिर्भयङ्करी॥

Ekaveni Japakarnapura Nagna Kharasthita।

Lamboshthi Karnikakarni Tailabhyakta Sharirini॥

Vamapadollasalloha Latakantakabhushana।

Vardhana Murdhadhwaja Krishna Kalaratrirbhayankari॥

This article is authored by Tejasree Kallakrinda, interning with Deccan Chronicle