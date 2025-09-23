Navaratri 2025 Day 2: Goddess Brahmacharini, Significance, Puja Timings, Mantras, Colours

This year’s Navaratri began on Monday, 22nd September, with Ghatasthapana, the installation of the Kalash (sacred pot). During this auspicious 9-day period, Shakti Devi is honoured as the divine feminine, and devotees across the country worship her in all her manifestations by chanting prayers, making offerings, and fasting. The festival ends with Dussehra, also known as Vijaya Dashami, which falls on 2nd October, 2025.



Each day is devoted to one of the goddess’ nine avatars. On Dwitiya, the second day of Navaratri, the Goddess of Penance, Brahmacharini, is worshipped.

The story of Goddess Brahmacharini

Brahmacharini Devi is the unmarried form of Parvati. She earned the name ‘Brahmacharini’ or ‘Tapascharini’ (translated to ‘one who practises penance’) after observing penance for thousands of years. When Goddess Shailputri grew up, Sage Narada (son of Brahma) visited her. He told her that if she followed a path of penance, she would have the chance to marry Lord Shiva again in this lifetime. Determined to be with him, the devi performed a rigorous expiation, only eating fruits, flowers, vegetables, and Bilva leaves. She was exposed to the elements, sleeping on the forest floor in any weather – summer, winter, or rain. Eventually, the Sati stopped consuming food or water altogether. The news of her penance spread far and wide. Realising that her love was true, Lord Brahma blessed her and said that she could have Lord Shiva as her husband once again. She is revered as the Goddess of Penance for her years of struggle, a symbol of unwavering passion and devotion.

However, Brahmacharini Maa immolated herself when her father disrespected Lord Shiva, wishing for a father who respects her and her husband in her next incarnation.

Goddess Brahmacharini is depicted walking barefoot in a white saree, a japmala (rosary) in her right hand and a kamandal (pot) in her left. She rules over the sacral chakra, Svadhisthana Chakra, which governs creativity, emotions, and desire. Brahmacharini Devi also governs the planet Mars. As the embodiment of perseverance and austerity, worshipping her is believed to reduce Mangal Dosha, the ill effects of Mars, such as impulsiveness and aggression, bestowing wisdom, inner strength, and discipline upon her devotees.

Goddess Brahmacharini’s colour – Red

The colour red is associated with Brahmacharini Maa, the fiery hue symbolising her love and passion for Lord Shiva. It fills one with vitality and vigour, helping worshippers channel strength and courage for their spiritual journey. Red is one of the most auspicious colours in Hindu tradition, representing the life force and the power of the divine feminine. The colour is associated with Mars as well.

Today’s Puja Timings

Brahma Muhurta: 04:30 AM to 05:18 AM

Pratah Sandhya: 04:54 AM to 06:05 AM

Abhijit: 11:44 AM to 12:33 PM

Vijaya Muhurta: 02:09 PM to 02:58 PM

Godhuli Muhurta: 06:12 PM to 06:35 PM

Sayahna Sandhya: 06:12 PM to 07:23 PM

Amrit Kalam: 07:06 AM to 08:51 AM

Nishita Muhurta: 11:45 PM to 12:32 AM (24 Sept)

Dwi Pushkara Yoga: 01:40 PM to 04:51 AM (24 Sept)

Mantra for Brahmacharini Maa

ॐ देवी ब्रह्मचारिण्यै नमः॥

Om Devi Brahmacharinyai Namah॥

Chanting this mantra is believed to endow devotees with patience, tolerance, and peace, blessing them with a long, purposeful life.

दधाना कर पद्माभ्यामक्षमाला कमण्डलू।

देवी प्रसीदतु मयि ब्रह्मचारिण्यनुत्तमा॥

Dadhana Kara Padmabhyamakshamala Kamandalu।

Devi Prasidatu Mayi Brahmacharinyanuttama॥

You can find the entire prayer for Goddess Brahmacharini online on Drik Panchang.

This article is authored by Tejasree Kallakrinda, interning with Deccan Chronicle