Navaratri 2025 Day 9: Goddess Siddhidatri, Significance, Puja Timings, Mantras, Colours

Today marks the end of the sacred 9-day Hindu festival of Navaratri, a time of spiritual rejuvenation. Celebrating the victory of good over evil, devotees pray to the divine mother, Durga Maa, in all her forms, cleaning their slate and moving forward on the path of enlightenment. Navaratri 2025 began on Monday, 22nd September, and will culminate in Dussehra or Vijaya Dashmi on Thursday, 2nd October.

Each day is devoted to one of the goddess’ nine avatars. On Navami, the final day of Navaratri, Goddess Durga’s most supreme form, Siddhidatri, is worshipped.

The story of Goddess Siddhidatri

The name ‘Siddhidatri’ is a combination of the words ‘siddhi’, meaning ‘perfection’, ‘fulfilment’, or ‘supernatural power’, and ‘datri’, meaning ‘giver’. Thus, Siddhidatri Maa is the bestower of all spiritual power, creation, and perfection. After Kushmanda Devi created the Holy Trinity, Lord Shiva prayed to the Supreme Goddess, Adi Parashakti, and meditated on his role as a creator. She manifested on his left side in the form of Siddhidatri Devi, granting him the ashtasiddhis (eight supernatural powers):

1. Anima – the ability to infinitely reduce body size

2. Mahima – the ability to infinitely expand body size

3. Garima – the ability to be infinitely heavier

4. Laghima – the ability to be infinitely lighter

5. Prapti – the ability to acquire anything one desires

6. Prakamya – the ability to realise any desire

7. Isitva – the ability to control all natural elements and material forces

8. Vasitva – the ability to force influence upon anyone

Siddhidatri Maa then merged the bodies of Shiva and Shakti into the androgynous form of Ardhanarishwar, indicating that the union of male and female energy is the source of all creation. She bestowed the eight powers – along with ten other powers and nine treasures – upon the lords and enabled them to complete building the universe. While Kushmanda Devi provided the universe with energy, Siddhidatri Devi granted the Trimurti power for its creation and perfection. She is worshipped as the divine mother by gods, demons, and humans alike.

Goddess Siddhidatri is depicted seated on a lotus or riding a lion, possessing four arms in which she carries a discus, conch shell, lotus, and mace. In some images, she holds a trident instead of a lotus. She is the embodiment of divine authority, often revered as the original form of Durga Maa. She is the ultimate cosmic power that grants fulfilment to all beings. Similar to her role in the universe’s creation, the devi grants her devotees with the power to achieve success in their lives.

Siddhidatri Devi governs the crown chakra, Sahasrara Chakra, alongside Kalaratri Devi and Mahagauri Devi. She dispels negative tendencies and ushers individuals towards actualisation. Once an individual is elevated on their spiritual journey, she compels them to aid others. By shouldering this responsibility, they experience perfection.

She gives direction to the South Node, Ketu, guiding devotees towards self-discovery. Mahagauri Devi and Siddhidatri Devi govern the North Node and South Node, respectively, shaping the interplay between desire and detachment in our lives. Worshipping the goddesses counteracts the ill effects of the shadow planet, encouraging insight and introspection within devotees. She connects one with their self and the universe, providing space for personal growth and spiritual fulfilment.

Goddess Siddhidatri's colour – Purple

The colour purple is a symbol of luxury, grandeur, and nobility, a representation of Siddhidatri Maa’s divine authority. Combining a deep blue and fiery red, purple signifies a transcendence or spiritual awakening. It is associated with magic and mystery as well, aligning with the devi’s role as the bestower of supernatural powers. The colour is also linked to the crown chakra. Wearing purple helps devotees connect with their higher consciousness, invoking Siddhidatri Devi’s blessings.

Today’s Puja Timings

Brahma Muhurta: 04:37 AM to 05:25 AM

Pratah Sandhya: 05:01 AM to 06:13 AM

Abhijit: 11:47 AM to 12:35 PM

Vijaya Muhurta: 02:10 PM to 02:58 PM

Godhuli Muhurta: 06:08 PM to 06:32 PM

Sayahna Sandhya: 06:08 PM to 07:21 PM

Amrit Kalam: 02:56 AM (01 Oct) to 04:40 AM (01 Oct)

Nishita Muhurta: 11:47 PM to 12:35 AM (01 Oct)

Mantra for Siddhidatri Maa

ॐ देवी सिद्धिदात्र्यै नमः॥

Om Devi Siddhidatryai Namah॥

Chanting this mantra fulfils both material and spiritual desires of worshippers, blessing them with fulfilment, success, and wisdom.

सिद्ध गन्धर्व यक्षाद्यैरसुरैरमरैरपि।

सेव्यमाना सदा भूयात् सिद्धिदा सिद्धिदायिनी॥

Siddha Gandharva Yakshadyairasurairamarairapi।

Sevyamana Sada Bhuyat Siddhida Siddhidayini॥

You can find the entire prayer for Goddess Siddhidatri online on Drik Panchang.