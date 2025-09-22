Navaratri 2025 Day 1: Goddess Shailputri, Significance, Puja Timings, Mantras, Colours

Today marks the beginning of Navaratri, also known as Shardiya Navaratri or Sharada Navaratri, a 9-day Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Durga, the divine embodiment of Shakti. Shardiya Navaratri is the most important of all Navaratris, honouring the nine manifestations of the Shakti Devi. It culminates on Dussehra or Vijaya Dashmi, which celebrates the defeat of the buffalo monster Mahishasura at the hands of Durga Maa after a long 9-day battle.

Each day is devoted to one of the goddess’ nine avatars. On Pratipada, the first day of the festival, the mountain goddess Shailputri is worshipped.

The story of Goddess Shailputri

In her previous life, Shailputri Maa was Sati, the daughter of King Daksha. She married Lord Shiva against her father’s will, and when the king organised a yajna, he invited everyone except for Lord Shiva.

Lord Shiva warned Sati Devi that it would be inauspicious to go without a formal invitation, but she attended the ceremony regardless, wishing to see her parents. However, upon her arrival, she witnessed King Daksha insulting her husband and walked into the sacrificial fire in a burst of anger, immolating herself. Goddess Sati was then reborn as the daughter of the Himalayas, Goddess Shailputri.

Shailputri Maa is depicted riding a Nandi bull, with a trident in her right hand and a lotus flower in her left. She rules over the root chakra, Muladhara Chakra, representing spiritual growth and awakening, new beginnings, and grounding, which is the reason why her worship marks the start of Navaratri. Goddess Shailputri is also seen as the embodiment of Mother Nature and ruler of the Moon. Worshipping her is believed to calm the mind and reduce the ill effects of the planet, blessing devotees with peace, harmony, and prosperity.

Goddess Shailputri’s colour – White

The colour white is associated with Shailputri Maa for various reasons. It represents her purity and innocence as a goddess and brings a sense of calmness, inner peace, and security to worshippers, helping them connect with her divine energy and invite her blessings. White also embodies the idea of new, auspicious beginnings – perfect for Pratipada. The colour is associated with the Moon as well.

During Navaratri, devotees observe a series of rituals beginning with the installation of the sacred Kalash, i.e., Ghatasthapana, followed by daily prayers and offerings. For Ghatasthapana, a pan with mud and navadhanya (nine grains) is filled with water. Then, the sacred pot, i.e., the Kalash, containing Ganga water, coins, supari (betel nut), and akshat (raw rice mixed with turmeric), is placed in the pan. Completing the installation, five mango leaves are set around the Kalash before a coconut is placed on top of the pot.

Today’s Puja Timings

Main muhurat: 06:09 AM to 08:06 AM

Abhijit muhurat: 11:49 AM to 12:38 PM

Pratipada tithi: 1:23 AM (22 Sept) to 2:55 AM (23 Sept)

Kanya lagna: 06:09 AM to 08:06 AM

Mantra for Shailputri Maa

ॐ देवी शैलपुत्र्यै नमः॥

Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah॥

Chanting this mantra is believed to be grounding and give devotees the strength and courage to overcome life’s challenges.

वन्दे वाञ्छितलाभाय चन्द्रार्धकृतशेखराम्।

वृषारूढां शूलधरां शैलपुत्रीं यशस्विनीम्॥

Vande Vanchhitalabhaya Chandrardhakritashekharam।

Vrisharudham Shuladharam Shailaputrim Yashasvinim॥

You can find the entire prayer for Goddess Shailputri online on Drik Panchang.