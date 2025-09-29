Navaratri 2025 Day 8: Goddess Mahagauri, Significance, Puja Timings, Mantras, Colours

Every year, Indians across the world eagerly await the arrival of autumn to partake in the major Hindu festivals of Navaratri and Dussehra. Celebrating the victory of good over evil, Navaratri honours the power of the divine feminine, Goddess Durga, in all her forms. This year’s Navaratri commenced on Monday, 22nd September, and will conclude with Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami on Thursday, 2nd October.



Each day is devoted to one of the goddess’ nine avatars. On Ashtami, the eighth day of Navaratri, the fair goddess Mahagauri is worshipped.



The story of Goddess Mahagauri





As the name suggests, Mahagauri Devi is known for her extremely fair complexion, ‘gauri’ meaning ‘white’. There are many iterations of her origin story, but the most popular version says that after creating Ambika Devi and Kalaratri Devi, Parvati Maa was left with dark, black skin. Lord Shiva teased her about her new appearance, nicknaming her ‘Kali’. Furious with his antics, Parvati undertook severe penance and prayed to Lord Brahma to regain her original complexion. Lord Brahma, pleased with her penance, asked her to bathe in the Mansarovar river. Once she did, the dark skin separated from her, leaving her with a fair, radiant complexion.



Another iteration says that after performing austere penance for thousands of years, Shailputri Devi’s skin was cracked and wrinkled, covered in grime and dust. Realising the extent of her devotion, Lord Shiva agreed to marry the devi and bathed her in the holy water of the Ganges from his locks. Her skin regained its youthful glow, and she became known as Mahagauri Devi for her milky white complexion.



Goddess Mahagauri is depicted in white, mounting a bull and possessing four arms. In two hands, she carries a trident and a damaru (a small two-headed drum), and the other two are held in a varada mudra and an abhayamudra. Mahagauri Maa is envisioned as a 16-year-old Parvati, a symbol of beauty, purity, and serenity. She is often compared to the conch shell, the moon, and the Kunda flower because of her fair, white skin. The devi governs the crown chakra, Sahasrara Chakra, along with Kalaratri Devi. She purifies the souls of her devotees, moving them forward on their spiritual journey towards enlightenment.

Mahagauri Devi is also linked to the North Node, Rahu, which represents desire, ambition, and illusion. Worshipping the goddesses counteracts the ill effects of the shadow planet, replacing confusion and disillusion with clarity of thought, consciousness, and grace. She liberates her devotees from their delusions, allowing them to focus on spiritual growth and inner fulfilment.

Goddess Mahagauri's colour – Peacock Green

A majestic peacock green is associated with Mahagauri Maa. Green's vitality and blue's depth combine to create the unique shade of peacock green, symbolising renewal, prosperity, and healing. It aligns perfectly with the image of Goddess Mahagauri and her fresh, rejuvenated form. Wearing the colour instills a sense of calmness in devotees and invigorates them.

Today’s Puja Timings

Brahma Muhurta: 04:37 AM to 05:25 AM

Pratah Sandhya: 05:01 AM to 06:13 AM

Abhijit: 11:47 AM to 12:35 PM

Vijaya Muhurta: 02:11 PM to 02:58 PM

Godhuli Muhurta: 06:09 PM to 06:33 PM

Sayahna Sandhya: 06:09 PM to 07:22 PM

Amrit Kalam: 11:15 PM to 01:01 AM (30 Sept)

Nishita Muhurta: 11:47 PM to 12:36 AM (30 Sept)

Mantra for Mahagauri Maa

ॐ देवी महागौर्यै नमः॥

Om Devi Mahagauryai Namah॥

Chanting this mantra invokes peace and prosperity into the lives of devotees, harmonising their emotional, intellectual, and spiritual selves.

श्वेते वृषेसमारूढा श्वेताम्बरधरा शुचिः।

महागौरी शुभं दद्यान्महादेव प्रमोददा॥

Shwete Vrishesamarudha Shwetambaradhara Shuchih।

Mahagauri Shubham Dadyanmahadeva Pramodada॥

You can find the entire prayer for Goddess Mahagauri online on Drik Panchang.

This article is authored by Tejasree Kallakrinda, interning with Deccan Chronicle