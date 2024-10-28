What is the significance of Dhanteras celebrations

Dhanteras is an important Hindu festival, celebrated as per the Hindu calendar, on Krishna Paksha, the 13th lunar day in the month of Ashwin.

This year the day falls on October 29. The term Dhanmteras comes from the Sanskrit words: 'Dhan,' which means wealth, and 'Teras,' which means 13th day. On this festive day, people engage in the age-old tradition of buying gold and silver ornaments, vehicles, and utensils, symbolizing their hope for prosperity in their lives. Dhanteras holds special significance as a day to seek the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, revered as the deity of wealth, and Lord Ganesha, the god of wisdom. People thoroughly clean their homes and businesses and decorate them with lights and rangoli designs, as they believe it will invite positive energy. Many light diyas (oil lamps) are at their doorsteps, believing that it will drive off negativity and darkness.

In the evening, families gather to perform Lakshmi Puja, offering sweets and flowers to honour the goddess and seek blessings for prosperity. This day marks the start of Diwali, filling hearts with joy and a spirit of unity among devotees.

According to Hindu mythology, Dhanteras honour the day when the Hindu Goddess Lakshmi emerged from the ocean during the churning of the Kshira Sagar which is also called the 'Samudra Manthan.'

Apart from that, another story says that on this day Lord Dhanvantari, the god of medicine, appeared with a pot of nectar during the churning of the ocean for 'Amrit." Thus this festival also symbolises divinity and immortality.

There is another popular story take which says that a prince was destined to die from a snake bite on the fourth night of his marriage. To save him, his wife fills the room with gold and silver coins to distract the Yama, the god of death, who appears as a serpent. Hence, this day also symbolizes love.