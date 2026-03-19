What is Paraabhava Nama Samvatsaram This Ugadi?

Every Telugu new year has a different name and the cycle repeats after 60 years. It is for the same reason that 60 years of age (Shashtipoorti) is considered a milestone in one's life, meaning that individual has completed one cycle of the 60 Ugadi years.

Of the 60 names, a few have positive connotation like Pramodoota, Akshaya, Ananda, Jaya, Subhakrut, Vibhava, but some others sound ominous like Rakshasa, Krodhi, Paraabhava.

The name of 2026 Ugadi is Paraabhava which means defeat and insult. Paraabhava is the 40th year in the 60-year list. It is likely that people would fear something untoward might happen in the Paraabhava Nama Samvatsaram. Will the year unfold defeats and insults?

Paraa means Supreme/Beyond. Bhava means birth or materialistic condition. This means the New Year is an opportunity to grow beyond the materialistic world, defeating the arishatvargaas (the six enemies of mind... kama (lust), krodha (anger), lobha (greed), moha (delusion), mada (pride/ego), matsarya (jealousy).

In mythology, the defeat of Ravana and Hiranyakasipu should not be considered as subjective events. It is not the defeat of their personality but the defeat of their ego. One can cultivate "divine nature" only if the enemies in the mind are defeated. This Ugadi year should be treated as an occasion to grow beyond the worldly matters and gain some good qualities, that can take the soul near to the Source.

At the same time, astrologers predict that in Paraabhava, there would be copious rains and good yield. The prices of valuable metals like gold and silver, diamonds are expected to soar further. The year is anticipated to be a blend of challenges and growth.