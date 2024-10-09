Vivaan Karulkar is a millennium prodigy of Indian science and literature

Vivaan Karulkar made headlines as an atheist-turned-scientist by the age of 14 when he secured an in-principle patent for a novel method to detect Near Earth Objects (NEOs). This remarkable achievement made him the youngest individual globally to do so. By the age of 16, his journey into the world of science and spirituality continued with his authorship of the groundbreaking book The Sanatan Dharam: True Source of All Science. The book challenges Western scientific discoveries, asserting that many modern findings were already revealed in the ancient Vedic texts, with 46 scientific concepts allegedly plagiarised by the West.





The Marathi edition of his book was launched at the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya by Shri Champat Rai Ji, the General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra. The book has gained widespread recognition, with over 20,000 readers so far. Vivaan’s achievements extend beyond writing—his work has earned him significant accolades, including a Royal Coin from Buckingham Palace and appreciation from UK's Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, who invited him to 10 Downing Street.





Vivaan’s contributions were recognized by the Indian Army, with Lieutenant General Shri Dhiraj Seth presenting him with the "Citation of Plaque" and the "Medallion - A Medal of Appreciation." At just 17, Vivaan re-launched his book at the United Nations Security Council Hall, marking him as a young visionary in both science and spirituality. His ultimate goal is to further prove the global significance of Sanatan Dharam while advancing knowledge in both fields.